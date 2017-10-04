FRESH COMPLAINT By Jeffrey Eugenides Farrar, Strauss, and Giroux, 304 pp., $27

A man who feels inadequate succumbs to his malicious instincts towards a beautiful female friend. A husband who earns no money at his clavichord practice feebly attempts to ward off the debt exerted upon his family by the purchase of the clavichord itself. A professor has eyes for his student. This is a common theme of Jeffrey Eugenides’s new short story collection, Fresh Complaint: men failing to be virtuous. In each of the ten stories, Eugenides investigates the rules that govern families, social convention, and what we do to people who break those rules.

Some of those transgressors are innocents rather than villains. “Complainers” follows the friendship between a woman in her eighties and her friend in her sixties, who have known each other for years. Della, the elder woman, is gradually losing herself as cognitive decline progresses. She falls in a large store. “The metal edge shaves the skin off her arm with a rasping sound like a meat slicer.” Cathy sneaks Della out of the hospital and they share a few snowbound days together. No family members, no caregivers, the two of them reading together and sharing a past.

In another case, the titular story, “Fresh Complaint,” follows a professor named Matthew who falls like a bowling pin before the charms of an undergraduate, Prakrti. The conversation that precipitated their seduction “was like skiing,” Eugenides writes. “Like the moment when, at the summit, you first lean downhill and gravity takes hold, sending you flying.” Matthew thinks about himself in dramatic cadence, but when considering Prakrti herself she is blank. “The girl was specific enough yet vague enough to be any woman, or all women,” which is how Matthew seems to like it. But the seduction of Matthew turns out to be a mere plot move in Prakrti’s own journey, a step away from the marriage ahead of her and towards self-actualization.

“Complainers” stands in pretty sharp contrast to “Fresh Complaint,” and to the several other stories about men sabotaging their relationships. These elderly women are sympathetic and kind while the men of this book are selfish. The men make the kind of decisions that you would hear about and shake your head, sighing. But when seen together, the women of “Complainers” become outliers, too, much like the men whose failures test the reader’s tolerance for dislike. Eugenides finds an escape hatch for all of his characters. The men who crack in his stories are leaping out from the expectations of adult manhood; the elderly women are stepping out of their pattern as well. All these characters feel a powerful need to opt out, to not continue to exist in the same way that they had done before, to never go back.