Amid telling Puerto Rico that its suffering has “thrown our budget out of whack,” blaming residents for wanting “everything done for them,” and tossing rolls of paper towels into a crowd as if he were shooting hoops, President Donald Trump finally landed on something useful to say about the humanitarian crisis facing the American territory.

“We have to look at their whole debt structure,” he said Tuesday evening on Fox News’s Hannity. “You know, they owe a lot of money to your friends on Wall Street, and we’re going to have to wipe that out. You can say goodbye to that. I don’t know if it’s Goldman Sachs, but whoever it is, you can wave goodbye to that.”

As with lots of offhand remarks by the president, it’s not entirely clear what he’s proposing. And his team is already trying to walk it back: OMB Director Mick Mulvaney was quick to say the next morning that Trump’s comments shouldn’t be taken literally or seriously. “I think what you heard the president say is that Puerto Rico is going to have to figure out a way to solve its debt problem,” he told Bloomberg News. “We are not going to bail them out. We are not going to pay off those debts. We are not going to bail out those bond holders.”

But after decades of mainland economic policies that have decimated Puerto Rico’s economy, we owe it to residents—who are now trying to recover from an utterly devastating natural disaster—to ease their debt burden. An aid package to rebuild houses and electrical grids won’t cut it. Puerto Rico’s debts need to be dramatically reduced, if not entirely erased, so that the territory has a shot at a functioning economy in the future.