I think that the perception was there was going to be a lot of pro-gun folks there, Trump supporters, at this concert. So therefore, I believe the perception was by the shooter ... that this was a legitimate target of political expression. Martha, this may be something that people don’t like to understand, but the very reason that Hogkinson did what he did, and I believe Paddock did what he did, is that the left has now encouraged the use of violence as an extension of political speech.

“It’s an interesting theory,” said McCallum.

The internet is still boiling over with “interesting theories” connecting the shooter to the “violent left.” Among other things, Paddock was supposedly captured on video at an anti-Trump rally in Reno. (It was just another white guy with facial hair.) But there are always other crumbs to pick up and run with—or simply invent—in a story like this. And on the entire spectrum of the right, nobody this side of Alex Jones—who hosted McInness on InfoWars on Thursday night—twisted it into “proof” that the left is out to get white men with quite the thoroughness of McInnes.

On his Tuesday broadcast, he picked up on Newsweek’s false story that Paddock’s fiancée, an Australian citizen born in the Philippines, was a bigamist. “Another corrupt immigrant,” McInnes muttered. He invoked InfoWars’ big “scoop” that someone else had been in Paddock’s room at the Mandalay Hotel: “You don’t order two Pepsis when you’re in a room by yourself,” McInnes said. (On InfoWars, Jones one-upped McInnes when he reiterated this point, bellowing, “Conservatives don’t drink Pepsi! Everybody knows it’s a liberal drink.”) What more proof do we require of a deadly left-wing conspiracy?

The note that was reportedly found in Paddock’s room provided perhaps the most glaring evidence of all. “Now, why wouldn’t the media and the government tell us what’s in that note?” McInnes said. He lowered his voice to a dead-serious register, imparting secret knowledge: “Because they want to prevent a civil war. Because he’s an anti-Trump guy. Because he’s a liberal Rachel Maddow MSNBC guy.

“They’re scared of the ramifications,” he added darkly. “This guy represents the war on the right, and they don’t like that.” Case closed.

Whatever might ultimately emerge about the Las Vegas shooter’s actual motivation, or his politics, the right-wing narrative is now set in stone. And it’s no coincidence that it’s the grievously misnamed “alt-lite” that drew together the scraps of fake news and conspiracy theories to concoct what McInnes called “the moral of the story”:

After Charlottesville—despite disavowing it—I got the vibe that everyone on the right wing is seen in liberal towns as a Heather Heyer murderer. And because the left is so dehumanizing, it left us vulnerable to violence.

What separates the “alt-left” from the “alt-right” has been the subject of a thousand taxonomies, but the current consensus is that the alt-right is committed to whatever it takes to create a “white ethnostate”—i.e., genocide if necessary—while the likes of McInnes, the InfoWars crowd, and Breitbart are “lite,” even “populist,” because they eschew violent means to the end of white supremacy. This distinction has served leading alt-lite figures like McInnes, Cernovich, Jack Posobiec, and Paul Joseph Watson extremely well, especially in the wake of Charlottesville. While alt-right voices and outlets were shunted out of the “mainstream” and relegated to more obscure corners of the Internet, and sites like Daily Stormer were left to search for a domain host, the “lite” label (originally an insult) has done wonders to preserve their popular brands. (McInnes, for one, has 231,000 Twitter followers, and 170,000 YouTube subscribers.)

They’ve all worked overtime to inonculate themselves—no matter how much rancid Islamophobia and violent misogyny, homophobia, immigrant-bashing, and racial stereotyping they traffic in. The alt-lite broke with the alt-right after Spencer’s more overt fascism tarnished the brand, well before Charlottesville. McInnes and company have made themselves experts at “virtue-signaling”: Denouncing the Nazis and decrying violence while continuing to spread the white nationalist message that, in McInnes’s pet phrase, “The West Is Best.”

Call yourself “lite,” virtue-signal like mad, and the fact that your greatest YouTube hits include the likes of “10 Things I Hate About Jews” fades into irrelevance. Let the alt-right call you a “cuck”—it only helps the cause. Let the left call you a “Nazi”—even better. McInnes constantly invokes the “either Nazi-or-not” strategy to make himself look “mainstream.” Whenever his ilk is being called out by the left, they’re being labeled as “Nazis.”

McInnes framed the Las Vegas massacre in exactly those terms. The shooter wasn’t just looking to kill some liberals; like every other liberal, he’d decided that the country music fans at the Route 91 festival were Nazis. That’s because the left has “dehumanized” the right. “I think the shooter thought this,” McInnes said on Monday’s episode of Get Off My Lawn. “Country music fans are all pro-Trump, they’re all Republicans, they all drive trucks, they’re all racist.” And this mindset “leads to murder, because we want to kill the Nazis that are going to facilitate Trump’s imminent World War III. The evil people, you can just kill them.”

With his remarkable talent for flogging the idea that white people (men in particular) are under assault by an unhinged and immoral left, McInnes has certainly earned his spot in the right-wing “mainstream,” along with his new cohorts Malkin and Levin, right alongside Fox News, Breitbart, and InfoWars. “Being proud of Western culture today,” he wrote a while back, is like “being a crippled, black, lesbian communist in 1953.” We shouldn’t give McInnes the gratification of calling him a Nazi. Like Alex Jones and Steve Bannon, he’s something far more pernicious. And “lite” is not the word for it.