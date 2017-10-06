Markos Moulitsas, founder and publisher of the progressive blog Daily Kos, agrees with Biden on this much: “The left’s effectiveness will always be constrained so long as part of it indiscriminately attacks those with money and success.” But Moulitsas also had harsh words for the former vice president after his appearance with Jones: “If Biden’s solution to eight years of Republican obstruction and conservative slash-and-burn tactics against him and Barack Obama is to talk about ‘bipartisanship’ and ‘consensus,’ then he might as well pack up and go home. Because if he’s that stupid to believe that shit, then he’s no longer got any business being in the public face. The various wings of the Democratic Party may disagree on a bunch of things, but the one thing that unites us is the realization that the right wants nothing more than a white supremacist autocracy that would rather see liberals dead or in chains. You don’t seek consensus with Nazis. You destroy them.”

Most progressives wouldn’t go as far as Moulitsas in vilifying Republicans. But he’s not alone in defending tough rhetoric against the GOP. Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, thinks it’s imperative for Democrats to describe their opponents as beholden to special interests when that kind of language is warranted. “There can be no heroes without villains,” he told me. “Democrats need to be better about naming villains if they want voters to see them as the heroes. It is impossible to fight for everyone—because within everyone is bad actors attacking good actors and big powerful interests attacking the little guy.”

“You can’t compromise on dinner when one side of the aisle wants you to eat roadkill.”

“Our government and politics are too often in the pocket of business and special interests,” said Corbin Trent, communications director for the progressive group Justice Democrats. “I think [Democrats] absolutely should continue to call it out and become more bold and clear in their rhetoric.” As for bridging the partisan divide, Trent offered this evocative metaphor: “You can’t compromise on dinner when one side of the aisle wants you to eat roadkill.”

That’s about where Keith Ellison is, too. In the Speaker’s Lobby just off the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday night, I told the Minnesota congressman about the “Bernie doesn’t like me saying that” remark. “I don’t know why that would be a helpful thing to say,” he said. “Honestly I think we need to be trying to lift up all the progressive voices in the country. Bernie caucuses with the Democratic caucus. He’s an important member.” Like Trent, Ellison noted recent polling showing Sanders is the country’s most popular politician—something Democrats like Biden should consider before they distance themselves from the Vermont senator.

In asking Democrats to be kind to one another, Ellison insisted, “I am not addressing [Biden] specifically.” He said he agreed with Biden’s vision of how political cooperation ought to work under ideal circumstances. But he also suggested this wasn’t the right message for his party in the Trump era. “I personally don’t know where we compromise where they’re trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Where’s the midpoint there? I don’t know how to compromise when somebody wants to repeal Dodd–Frank and consumer protection. I don’t know how to compromise with somebody who wants to push silencers when we’re a country that had 59 people killed,” he said. “Far be it from me to criticize our esteemed vice president, but I do not agree that any of the existing issues that we’re dealing with call for much in the area of compromise. The Trump budget versus the budget that, say, the Progressive Caucus is offering? I mean, there’s not much in there we can work with them on.” Ellison allowed that consensus and compromise “sounds fine in normal circumstances. But these are the least normal circumstances that anyone living has ever seen.”