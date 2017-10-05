Like the characters of Never Let Me Go, Ishiguro’s public identity has been crushed inside circumstance. The facts of his life, to many of his critics, are markedly racial. Ishiguro was born in Nagasaki in 1954. His family moved to England for his father’s job when he was five. In his early career, Ishiguro wrote what he has called “Japanese books, or at least books set in Japan with Japanese characters.” These include An Artist of the Floating World (1986), which follows a painter in post-war Japan recollecting his life, and A Pale View of the Hills (1982), also a novel of memory, in which a mother in England remembers a dead daughter to her living daughter, telling stories from the country she used to live in.

When The Remains of the Day came out in 1989, Ishiguro remembers that “people were startled by” his turn to English traditional material. In an interview with The Guardian, he describes how, “if you look at the reviews that came out at the time, and the comments made on review shows, this is what people talked about more than anything else—isn’t it extraordinary that this young Japanese guy should know so much about English butlers.” He recalls “a kind of surprise,” the palpable sense that “people are slightly uncomfortable that [he] made what they see as a jump, from being someone identifiably writing about [his] ethnic background, if that’s the word, to someone who wasn’t.”

In his Paris Review “Art of Fiction” interview, Susannah Hunnewell asks Ishiguro questions like “How typically Japanese were your parents?” and “Why did your family move to England?” In his 2005 review of Never Let Me Go in the London Review of Books, Frank Kermode notes that all six of Ishiguro’s novels to date are narrated in the first person. “Indeed this way of speaking seems appropriate to Japanese conversation, to the talk of a society in which manners are always important, and in which they might sometimes take precedence over candour. The characters do a lot of deferring and apologising, and even when they aren’t expressly said to be bowing gently to one another you can easily imagine they are.”

Where Ishiguro is reworking a tradition and introducing ambiguity where nostalgia once lived, Kermode is filling in the gaps here with what is “easily imagine[d]” for him. It is easy to imagine that these characters are “bowing gently,” meaning that they are dressed up in a sort of crude surface Japanese-ness that is exclusively derived from factors outside the novel: Ishiguro’s place of birth, his name.

In a 1985 review of Pictures from the Water Trade: An Englishman in Japan by John David Morley for the LRB, Ishiguro wrote a lede paragraph which has been quoted by them today.