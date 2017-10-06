On the steps of the Irish Embassy in London on Saturday, hundreds gathered to hear the words of Irish activists, alongside chants—“Get your rosaries of my ovaries!”—poetry, and speeches. It was a rally in opposition to Ireland’s abortion bans, which are among the strictest in Europe. Women face up to 14 years in jail for terminating a pregnancy in the Republic of Ireland; across the border in Northern Ireland, the sentence can be life in prison. The protest was one of more than 20 that day in cities around the world, held in solidarity with the sixth annual March for Choice held in Dublin, which attracted thousands. The crowd was young, with most attendees ranging in age from early 20s to mid-30s, and optimistic in mood; last week, on September 26, it was announced that Ireland will hold a referendum on the question, with voters deciding whether or not to legalize abortion this coming May.

The rallies were organized by a grassroots abortion rights organizations, with aims to repeal the Eighth Amendment of the Irish Constitution. They’ve been boosted along by national efforts to reform Ireland’s constitution, with direct input from citizens. Passed with a popular vote of nearly 67 percent in 1983, the Eighth Amendment outlines that the Irish State “acknowledges the right to life of the unborn.” The amendment is a ban on abortion, and though there are some exceptions and selective enforcement, it amounts to a complete ban. Exceptions aren’t always made to save the life of the mother: Anti-amendment activists say that the Eighth Amendment places higher importance on the life of an fetus than on that of the woman carrying it.

There’s some evidence that the law does just that. A watershed moment for pro-choice movement in Ireland was the death of Savita Halappanavar, a 31-year-old dentist from India who died in October 2012, at University Hospital Galway, due to complications of a septic miscarriage at 17 weeks. Ms. Halappanavar and her husband had requested an abortion upon learning that miscarriage was inevitable, but they were told that this was not possible, due to Ireland being “a Catholic country.” Medically, her death was entirely avoidable; politically, it became a lightening rod for issues of misogyny, bodily autonomy, and personal rights in the country. Halappanavar’s death brought global attention to Ireland’s extreme abortion laws and played a key part in mobilizing pro-choice sentiment there. For the first time in decades, a re-examining of the Eighth Amendment became politically feasible.

This moment has been a long time coming. Mrs. Halappanavar’s death was the first in a string of high profile forced pregnancy cases that enraged the public. In 2014, Ms. Y, an asylum seeker, arrived in the Republic of Ireland from abroad. Stating she was pregnant due to having been raped in her home country, she sought an abortion, asserting suicidal feelings. The Irish people voted to make suicide risk a viable cause for a legal abortion in 1992, but Ms. Y’s request was denied. She travelled to the UK to procure an abortion, but was arrested for illegally entering the country.