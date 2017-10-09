But Perry does not feel good about his work. “I interviewed survivors, evacuees, politicians, and nuclear experts, and reported day by day on the feckless squirming of the Japanese authorities,” he says of his reporting in northeast Japan. “I wrote scores of newspaper articles, hundreds of fizzy tweets, and was interviewed on radio and television. And yet the experience felt like a disordered dream.” What finally makes the tsunami concrete to Lloyd Parry is hearing it described again and again by survivors. They use the same word over and over: jigoku, translated as hell. He clarifies, “The image they had in mind was not the conventional landscape of lurid demons and extravagant, fiery tortures. There are other hells in Japanese iconography—hells of ice and water, mud and excrement, in which naked figures, stripped of all dignity, lie scattered across a broken plain.” This is as close as Lloyd Parry can get to comprehending the tsunami.

Okawa primary school had 108 children in attendance on March 11. Of the 78 who were not picked up early by their parents (there was a rush to pick up children after the earthquake and before the tsunami) or absent that day, 74, died in the disaster. So did 10 of the 11 teachers. The parents who picked up their children did so after the radio warned of an Ō-tsunami, translated as “super-tsunami,” with waves expected to reach up to 20 feet (the actual waves were much, much higher). Those parents whose children survived later found themselves at odds with their neighbors who had lost a child in the disaster. Friendships crumbled, neighbors ceased to be neighborly, and alliances formed—especially among those whose children were missing, as they continued to search for any traces of them long after the disaster was over. The community around Okawa Primary School became a symbolic center of the tragedy.

Lloyd Parry went to the area around the school for the first time in September 2011. He had been visiting the tsunami zone before that, though it was hard to reach by car and the trains were not running yet. In the fishing villages and the small inland towns of the region he saw the wrath the tsunami had wrought. Still, he writes, the scenery was beautiful:

This was the prospect revealed to us as we drove along the Kitatami [River] into Okawa that morning: the arching sky; the green hills divided from one another by valleys packed with rice; villages at the edge of the fields; and, in the hazy distance, lagoon and sea. It was an ideal, archetypal scene: farm and forest, fresh and salt water, nature and humanity in balance.

Though stereotypes cast the Tohoku residents as yokels, Lloyd Parry finds them sophisticated, if slightly more rugged due to the rough terrain and harsh climate of the region. They were less fussy about their appearances than he was used to from living in Tokyo. Their messy hair and layers of clothes were meant to keep bodies warm in the colder months. The region had been hit by tsunamis before: in 1585, 1611, 1677, 1687, 1689, 1716, 1793, 1868, and 1894. The most destructive tsunami before 2011 was the Meji Sanriku Tsunami of 1896, which killed 22,000 people. Many of the older residents of the region also remembered the tsunami in 1933, which had waves as high as 100 feet and killed 3,000 people. These were hardy folk, not inclined to grouse about the weather, even in its extremes, which is part of why the tragedy at the school hit so hard.

Lloyd Parry tells the story of a mother named Naomi, an English teacher who was the mother of an Okawa student lost during the tsunami. The student, Koharu,

was one of the missing, and Naomi joined with the other parents who searched the school during the days it was declared safe to be in the area again. Naomi is also one of the many parents who consulted a psychic during this time, to both speak to the spirit of her daughter and to help locate her—or any trace of her (she is one of the lucky parents: Her daughter’s remains were eventually found and buried). Lloyd Parry is struck by Naomi’s practical nature and her reaction to the loss of her daughter: “Of all the Okawa mothers I met, Naomi was the clearest-sighted, even in the intensity of grief. For many of those who experienced it, the tragedy of the tsunami was formless, black and ineffable, an immense and overwhelming monster that blocked out the sun. But to Naomi, no less stricken than the others, it was glittering and sharp and appallingly bright.” It is that brightness that Lloyd Parry seeks in his conversations with the people associated with the Okawa school. There is no answer to the overweening question of why the disaster happened. But there are answers to how, and both Lloyd Parry and the parents he interviews want as much information as possible as to why the school did not evacuate the pupils to higher ground. It’s a search for justice that becomes a search for lost possibility. Both Perry and the parents grapple with the futility of searching for ways to to save children who have already been lost.