Make no mistake: The Clean Power Plan was always going to be costly to coal. That was kind of the point—and the Obama administration admitted as much. But Obama EPA administrators also argued that the health and climate benefits would more than make up for the industry’s losses. Here’s the gist of their math: Cutting U.S. carbon dioxide emissions 32 percent from 2005 levels by the year 2030 would cost the coal industry $8.4 billion a year—but it would also save an annual $34 billion to $54 billion per year. That was the range they fixed for costs that the United Sates would avoid in mitigating both climate change and health impacts arising from air pollution. Nor were the relevant gains only financial: Each year, the Obama administration said, the Clean Power Plan would prevent 3,600 premature deaths, 1,700 heart attacks, 90,000 asthma attacks, and 300,000 missed work and school days.

President Donald Trump’s EPA is gearing up to dispute those numbers. Pruitt’s agency contends that the regulation could cost up to $33 billion a year by 2030, instead of $8.4 billion. But this is fuzzy, self-interest math, critics say: the agency is strategically leaving out huge savings that power companies would achieve from energy efficiency investments, according to a New York Times op-ed published by New York University law professor Richard L. Revesz and the Institute for Policy Integrity’s Jack Lienke. “In most of its new analyses, the Pruitt-led EPA ignores these savings when calculating the costs of the plan,” they wrote. “As a result, the EPA’s cost projections now include almost $20 billion of generating expenses for electricity that the agency’s own analysis shows would not be produced with the plan in place.”



The EPA is also significantly writing down the health and climate benefits that could be achieved from the Clean Power Plan. Contrary to the Obama estimates running as high as $54 billion, Pruitt’s team suggests the relevant savings would work out to just $20 billion to $24 billion per year. But this is only in one scenario in which the agency wildly misrepresents air quality science, according to Dan Cohan, an environmental scientist at Rice University who specializes in air quality management.

To get to the lower $20 billion number, Cohan said the agency disregards the health benefits of reducing pollution to a level below our national standards. “The EPA is ignoring the fact that people would be even healthier if they breathed air cleaner than what we require,” Cohan said. “And that goes against everything we know from hundreds of papers and the epidemiology literature. We know there are health benefits to making the air even cleaner. This has no basis in scientific understanding.”

In order to get this tiny number, Cohan said the EPA also has to ignore all global social and economic benefits from reducing climate change, and only include benefits created in the United States. Critics say that’s ridiculous: “In our globally interconnected economy, major climatic (and economic) disruption in other countries will inevitably affect American pocketbooks,” Revesz and Lienke wrote. But others, like industry lawyer Jeff Holmstead, say it’s “reasonable to count only the rule’s U.S. benefits since Americans would be paying the costs,” according to a report in Politico.