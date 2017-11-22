Capital Offenses

Young men sniff glue hidden in a plastic bottle. Locals say assassins often use this back entrance to sneak into the port in Metro Manila’s Navotas, since the front gate is manned 24 hours a day by armed security guards.

A puddle of blood marks the spot where masked assassins gunned down Francisco Remedillo, a 68-year-old barbecue vendor, and Marlon Dela Cruz, his 36-year-old adopted son, in their little house in Metro Manila’s Quezon City. Dela Cruz was the intended target of the raid. But when Remedillo attempted to intervene, armed with a bat, he, too, was shot dead next to the only bed in their home.



Manuel Borbe’s blood runs into a storm drain after he was killed by unidentified masked men on motorcycles in the Holy Spirit district of Quezon City. According to his sister, Vivian, Borbe dealt drugs, but not by choice; he was forced into the drug trade to support his addiction to methampetamines, known locally as shabu.