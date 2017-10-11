“‘This getaway car was hired,’ Langdon said, pointing to the stylized U on the windshield. ‘It’s an Uber.’” Such a virtuoso act of interpretation could only be the work of Robert Langdon, Harvard professor of “symbology” and the hero of Dan Brown’s novels Angels and Demons, The Da Vinci Code, The Lost Symbol, Inferno, and now Origin. This new novel features many of Brown’s signature themes. An evil, Catholic-adjacent cult, in this case the Palmarian Church, is behind some murders. Gems from art history are the key to solving the mystery. And a predictably hot woman, in this case the future Queen of Spain, trots along at Langdon’s side.



ORIGIN By Dan Brown Doubleday, 480 pp., $29.95

The Uber detail is one of many marking Origin as a techno-thriller in the tradition of Brown’s standalone book Digital Fortress (1998), though it shares much with Brown’s best-known novel about Da Vinci and the Holy Grail. In this new book, a techie genius named Edmond Kirsch (I looked for a secret anagram but found only Dim Shock Nerd) is killed on the brink of revealing a huge scientific breakthrough, one which he promises will change religious views of Creation forever. Teaming up with Kirsch’s A.I. creation “Winston,” Langdon must run around Barcelona to recover Kirsch’s presentation so that the world can share in his discoveries.

The faithful will be glad to hear that there’s a Da Vinci Code-esque background to Robert Langdon’s mission. The woman hosting Kirsch’s presentation at the Bilbao Guggenheim, where he was shot, was Ambra Vidal. This gorgeous woman in a white dress is both the director of the Guggenheim and the fiancé of Julian, the Prince and future King of Spain. Can Julian be trusted? The background conspiracy web to Origin is a bizarre fantasy in which the clergy and royal family of Spain are shadowy entities holding huge power. They may, Brown writes, be so afraid of science’s undermining Catholic orthodoxy that they are capable of nefarious deeds.



Brown has a PR person for the royal family portray the king as a “beloved symbol who held no real power.” But “it was a tough sell,” Brown writes, “when the sovereign was commander in chief of the armed forces as well as head of state.” But this isn’t true. In Spain as in the United Kingdom and Denmark, the monarchy is a faintly symbolic collection of patrons of nonprofits, retained largely for tourism reasons and because it would be expensive and pointless to dismantle them.