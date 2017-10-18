There’s an ongoing debate about who’s responsible for the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico. Some say the military has been too slow, while others blame the Puerto Rican government is responsible. But in at least one respect, there’s no dispute: The Trump administration’s public relations have been a debacle, as the president and his political appointees issue dishonest statements and career public servants struggle to keep the focus on the federal response. This communications catastrophe is much more than just a professional annoyance for journalists; it’s having a tangible impact on mainland politics and, even worse, on the welfare of Puerto Ricans.

In Puerto Rico right now, 86 percent of the 3.4 million residents don’t have electricity. There are shortages of food and medicine. Water is so scarce that some people are drinking from toxic Superfund sites. And there’s an environmental crisis unfolding, too, as raw sewage pours into rivers and reservoirs. But on Friday, Trump insisted otherwise. “They’re all healing,” he said. “Their states and territories are healing and they are healing rapidly.”

Senior officials have been in denial, too. Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke called Hurricane Maria “a good news story.” (“When you don’t have food for a baby, it’s not a good news story,” said an outraged San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz. “This is a people-are-dying story.”) In an email to all White House staff earlier this month, Department of Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert reportedly pledged “to turn the corner on our public communications,” insisting, “The storm caused these problems, not our response to it.” And rather than deny the truth, some officials would rather simply erase it: FEMA “removed information from its website documenting how much of the island of Puerto Rico still lacked power or access to drinking water,” the Washington Post reported.

kff.org

This strategy hasn’t proven very convincing to the press or the broader public. A Kaiser Family Foundation survey of 1,000 adults from October 4-8 found that nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that Puerto Ricans “are not yet getting the help they need.” But to Republicans, Trump is doing a swell job: 74 percent believe the federal government is doing enough to help, and 75 percent say the response speed has been just right. That’s the real danger of the administration’s denial. Republicans have unified control of the government; the relief effort in Puerto Rico, from the emergency responders on the ground to the additional funds that FEMA needs, is largely dependent on the White House and Congress. If Republican constituents truly believe that Puerto Ricans are “all healing,” their elected officials face no pressure to improve what is widely considered a poor federal response.

Until that response is improved, millions of Americans in Puerto Rico will suffer needlessly. For some, simply surviving is the main challenge—finding enough food and potable water, and some cases maintaining a steady supply of critical medications. In other cases, the struggle is mental. “We know how to eat from the earth,” Neil Delgado, a Puerto Rican who fled to Florida, told the Washington Post. “The problem now is psychological. Everyone is stressed. They’re in kind of a depression. And it’s going to get worse.” Some feel that they cannot express their full outrage at Trump because of their dependence on him. “The majority of people here feel [angry],” San Juan resident Rachel Cruz told the Associated Press, “but we have to be more balanced because we need help.” Surely, it does not help that their president denies that they’re even suffering.