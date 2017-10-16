The special counsel’s office declined to comment for this article.

The 2002 memo generally supports the notion that the attorney general should decide whether the president needs to see a particular piece of information. But it also envisions the possibility that lawyers further down the hierarchy might make that decision—including the position Benczkowski has been nominated to fill. “An attorney for the government may include [in addition to the people actually prosecuting a case] other federal officials within the Department of Justice who gain access to the information under Rule 6(e)(3)(A)(i) in the performance of their law enforcement duties (e.g., the Assistant Attorney General of the Criminal Division …)”

Furthermore, it asserts that the president may delegate the authority for deciding what grand jury information he might need to know to someone besides the attorney general. And the memo cites an old opinion from the Iran-Contra scandal to argue that the president doesn’t have to memorialize any such delegations in writing. “Such a directive may be set forth in a formal executive order, in a less formal presidential memorandum, … or pursuant to an oral instruction from the President to the Attorney General or other appropriate officials.” So Trump could order someone to share information without leaving a paper trail.

The risk that Trump might use this memo to spy on Mueller’s investigation has always existed. But it was limited because the Justice Department lawyers with visibility into the investigation—notably Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and acting national security division head Dana Boente—are career prosecutors unlikely to share such information. While Benczkowski did hold a series of senior positions at Justice during the George W. Bush administration, he is fundamentally a political appointee who even worked in the Trump transition team.

The Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee all seemed to expect that Benczkowski, in the normal course of affairs, would be consulted in matters affecting Mueller’s investigation. Senator Patrick Leahy scoffed at the September hearing, “There is no way in God’s green earth that if Mr. Mueller is coming up with prosecutions into the Russian hacking, or into even the banks or anything else, that the Justice Department’s not also gonna look at that to make sure, ‘Are there other things we need to be prosecuting?’”

Benczkowski’s close ties to Sessions and his involvement in the transition should be enough to require his recusal from all matters involved in this investigation. That’s before you factor in the possibility that Alfa Bank may play a role in the probe. Still, as Feinstein noted in the hearing, Benczkowski has refused to pledge to recuse himself from the Russian investigation on three different occasions during his confirmation process. Beyond his work for Alfa Bank, Benczkowski said, “the ethics rules do not require a recusal in those circumstances.”

Benczkowski has promised an ethical approach. “If I am confirmed and a matter comes before me in the criminal division where I believe recusal might be warranted,” Benczkowski explained, “I will review the law and the specific facts, consult with career ethics officials at the department, and recuse myself from any matter where such a recusal is appropriate.”

Benczkowski also promised to adhere to rules, written while he worked with the Bush-era Attorney General Michael Mukasey, limiting contact between the White House and the Department of Justice. “I understand those rules, and I will abide by them,” he said in his July confirmation hearing, “largely because I helped write them and I’ve helped enforce them.”

However, despite these statements, Benczkowski’s nomination remains a risk, partly because there is a lot of murkiness surrounding recusals in the first place. Despite three requests from Whitehouse and Senator Lindsey Graham, the Justice Department still refuses to explain the details of Sessions’s own recusal and to specify who else has access to the investigation. “I have asked Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein repeatedly to explain who at the Department of Justice has access to special counsel Mueller’s investigation,” Senator Whitehouse said in statement. “The only response I’ve received is that the special counsel ‘communicates directly with relevant Department components in the exercise of its responsibilities.’”

None of these concerns have slowed Benczkowski’s path to the Justice Department, where he could very well serve as Trump’s grand jury mole if he is confirmed by the full Senate. Even the Republicans on the Justice Committee most sincerely concerned about the integrity of the Russian investigation, like Graham, voted to support Benczkowski’s confirmation.

Which is why, at the very least, the Justice Department has to finally explain how it is ensuring the independence of Mueller’s investigation. “We must understand what boundaries protect Mr. Benczkowski from becoming a backchannel source on the special counsel investigation to the recused attorney general or the White House,” Whitehouse insisted. “So far, we have not and that is very troubling.”