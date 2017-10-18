But Laffer’s insistence that tax cuts are self-financing has been disproven time and again over the past 40 years. Reagan’s tax cuts were followed by ballooning debt. Clinton raised taxes on the wealthiest Americans, then the economy expanded and the government recorded its first budget surplus since the 1960s. After George W. Bush’s tax cuts, America fell back into red and the economy sputtered.

Marketwatch.com

Of course, as some Republicans will note, the tax rate is one of many factors that impact economic growth or contraction; the late ’90s tech boom helped Clinton, then hurt Bush when it burst. But ardent supply-siders like Laffer claim that the tax rate is the determining factor, which, considering the historical graph above, makes their case even weaker. As Jonathan Chait demonstrated in his 2007 book The Big Con, “supply-siders have taken the germ of a decent point—that marginal tax rates matter—and stretched it, beyond all plausibility, into a monocausal explanation of the world.” The supply-siders “think booms and busts result from changes in tax policy—and only from changes in tax policy.” In reality, the Laffer Curve is a solution to an imaginary problem. While there might be a point where higher taxes yield less revenue, America is nowhere near that juncture. According to the Tax Policy Center, the nation’s tax revenue in 2015 equaled 26 percent of the gross domestic product, compared to an average of 34 percent average among developed economies.

For these and other empirical reasons, economists across the political spectrum are dismissive of the Laffer Curve. Harvard economist Greg Mankiw, an outspoken conservative who led George W. Bush’s Council of Economic Advisors, has called supply-siders “Charlatans and Cranks” and compared them to a “snake-oil salesman.” Paul Krugman, the liberal New York Times columnist and Nobel Prize–winning economist, often argues with Mankiw on economic policy, but also thinks “the supply-siders are cranks” who adhere to a doctrine “without a shred of logic or evidence in its favor.” This widespread criticism is almost as old as the Laffer Curve itself. As The Washington Post reported in 1989, at the dawn of George H. W. Bush’s presidency:

Laffer’s mathematical ‘curve’ gained folklore status—if limited acceptance by other analysts..... Critics seize on the $155 billion federal budget deficit as proof that the tax cuts he advocated were excessive. They also dismiss the supply-side claim that a tax cut could pay for itself by stimulating new business activity, a claim Laffer says that others exaggerated. “History has contradicted, not confirmed, the Laffer hypothesis,’’ said Robert Eisner, an economics professor at Northwestern University and past president of the American Economic Association. “Certainly, I think it made no contribution to professional economics.’’ Lawrence Chimerine, chairman of the WEFA Group, an economic consulting firm in Bala-Cynwyd, Pa., said the tax cuts aggravated America’s financial ills, including the trade deficit. He described the benefits promised by Laffer and others as “way, way overblown.’’

Laffer’s theory originally took root, though, because he “voiced a message that the president liked to hear.” The same is true today, as Trump’s tweets on Monday attest, but it’s also a message that Republican leaders in Congress like to hear; they’re all behind the tax reform plan unveiled last month, which is nothing if not a paean to supply-side economics. As Paul Krugman notes, “The main elements of the plan are a cut in top individual tax rates; a cut in corporate taxes; an end to the estate tax; and the creation of a big new loophole that will allow wealthy individuals to pretend that they are small businesses, and get a preferential tax rate. All of these overwhelmingly benefit the wealthy, mainly the top 1 percent.” Laffer is enthusiastic about the plan, since it would lower marginal rates for the economic elite—though Laffer, like most Republicans, denies that the cuts would only benefit the rich. “I think it’s trying to make everyone millionaires, billionaires, and trillionaires,” he told Al Jazeera last month. “This is a plan to get everyone to economic growth and give everyone a shot at the apple.”

Trump’s tax plan is likely to increase public debt and widen inequality instead. History suggests as much, as do distinguished economists. But such evidence means little to Laffer and the Republican Party. As the late Robert Bartley, a Wall Street Journal editor who was one of Laffer’s biggest promoters, once crowed, “Economists still ridicule the Laffer Curve, but policymakers pay it careful heed.” Whether they do so because they believe Laffer’s theory, or just use it as intellectual cover to cut taxes on the rich, is an open question. But Trump could have an entirely different goal in mind: bringing peace to a fractured party. While Steve Bannon’s insurgent populists challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the GOP establishment, the entire party agrees on cutting taxes for the rich. Supply-side economics is the glue holding Republicans together, for now.