Finally, at an impromptu press conference on Monday, a reporter asked Trump, “Why haven’t we heard anything from you so far about the soldiers that were killed in Niger? And what do you have to say about that?” Trump didn’t answer the question, which specifically asked about why he’s been publicly silent. “I’ve written them personal letters,” he responded. “They’ve been sent, or they’re going out tonight, but they were written during the weekend. I will, at some point during the period of time, call the parents and the families—because I have done that, traditionally.... So, the traditional way—if you look at President Obama and other presidents, most of them didn’t make calls, a lot of them didn’t make calls.” This was immediately proven false.

The following day, Trump called Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sergeant La David T. Johnson, one of the slain soldiers. According to Democratic Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson, who was with Myeshia Johnson when the call was made, Trump said, “He knew what he was signing up for, but I guess it hurts anyway.” The call brought Johnson to tears, according to Wilson, whose account has been confirmed by Cowanda Jones-Johnson, mother of Sgt. La David T. Johnson and also verified by Myeshia Johnson herself. “President Trump did disrespect my son and my daughter and also me and my husband,” Jones-Johnson told the Post.

As is his wont, Trump responded by lashing out at Wilson:

Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

The White House has been trying to walk back this tweet: Aides don’t deny Trump said those words to Johnson, but insist he was “misunderstood.” If one wanted to be charitable, one could find extenuating excuses for Trump’s language on the phone call. It’s always difficult to console a stranger who has lost a loved one, even more so when your decisions, as president, indirectly caused that death. Trump doesn’t have much experience yet with calling bereaved military families; perhaps he was flustered, and thus wasn’t as careful with his words as he should have been. By saying that Johnson “knew what he was signing up for,” Trump might have been trying, in a clumsy way, to say that the fallen soldier bravely gave his life to defend American interests.

But Trump, who has long demonstrated a lack of empathy for suffering Americans, hasn’t earned such a charitable interpretation. He could have told the press that he erred in not delivering that October 5 statement, and apologized to Myeshia Johnson for his careless words. Instead, in an attempt to deflect blame, he told bald-faced lies about Obama and Wilson—both of whom, one can’t ignore given Trump’s racial demagoguery, are black. In reacting like a cornered rat, he only made matters worse for himself. While his lies about Obama and Wilson were immediately exposed, the political press rightly didn’t stop there; Trump’s claim to have called all grieving military families was also debunked. “You know when you hear people lying, and you want to fight? That’s the way I feel last night,” said a grieving military son, who told the Post that Trump never called his family. “He’s a damn liar.” Even worse, as that article revealed, Trump promised to give a grieving father $25,000, but never delivered. A White House spokesperson on Wednesday insisted, “The check has been sent,” then attacked “the media’s biased agenda.” In truth, the check was made out the same day as the Post’s report—almost certainly in response to it.