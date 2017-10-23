In 1965, the visual artist Doris Cross took a paintbrush to a 1913 Webster’s Dictionary and published her kaleidoscopic result. Critics called it poetry. Cross disagreed. A year later, Tom Phillips walked into a furniture repository and found a forgotten Victorian book called A Human Document. After cutting out and collaging over the words on each page, Phillips published the Frankensteined novel as A Humument in 1973. These first works of erasure poetry were concerned with what T. S. Eliot referred to as dislocating language into meaning, making art in a world in which meaning was increasingly fragmented. Inspired, later poets dynamited Shakespeare’s sonnets, Milton’s Paradise Lost and other sacred and profane texts, reworking the old to attain some radical newness.

In the 2000s, poets started using erasure in a more explicitly political way, challenging official narratives by crafting their own counter-narratives from the same texts. Their sources range from the correspondence that precipitated Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066, to the “Standard Operating Procedure” of the U.S. Department of Defense, to the testimony of Abu Ghraib torture victims. At the end of George W. Bush’s presidency, amid prolonged military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq, Travis Macdonald published The O Mission Repo, an erasure of the 9/11 Commission Report. “Remembering / might also be hijacked,” he writes. “The course of / it reversed / over / head / The / second radio / said.”

Poets also revised historical narrative: M. NourbeSe Philip’s 2008 poetry collection Zong! is composed from the words of the 1783 legal decision Gregson v Gilbert, in which 150 Africans aboard a slave ship were drowned so the ship owners could profit from insurance. Philip wanted to tell the story of the Zong, and believed the truth of the narrative to be “locked in those two pages” of the document, concealed beneath the surface of the official narrative. A lawyer herself, she recognized the way her profession allowed her to squeeze “all extraneous material including emotion and context from an event until you arrived at a desiccated principle of law,” so she applied the same strategy, stripping away words from the source text until its true meaning emerged. “The rest in lives / drowned,” she wrote in Zong! #3, “exist did not / in themselves.”

“The first time I confronted erasure as an aesthetic tactic I was horrified,” wrote poet and theorist Solmaz Sharif in 2013. Sharif thought of erasure “as what a state does” and has done in places like Guantánamo, censoring and destroying the language of detainees. Though she wanted to explore the “communication interrupted by state and political forces,” she decided, in her own work, not to manipulate previously existing language. Instead, she created the text she would later erase, so that the only words she would obliterate were her own.

A series of poems in her 2016 collection Look are derived from her imagining the perspective of the wife of Salim Ahmed Hamdan, a Guantánamo detainee. Sharif had read about his story in the New York Times. One line startled her: “Mail is late and often censored, lawyers say.” In the seven poems in Look entitled “Reaching Guantánamo,” Sharif re-creates this censoring, deleting lines from the “letters” to Salim, reminding the reader of the presumed danger in her harmless, worried correspondence: