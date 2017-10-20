One young scholar simply repeated a silly question—“Why are you still here? Why are you still here? Why are you still here?”—while Spencer pointed out that he was “here to speak” and wondered if his questioner could think of anything else to say. A reporter for The Tab, a collegiate website, used her moment to bring up the videotaped punch that an Antifa activist landed on Spencer in January:

Q: I’m Eman. My ethnicity is Egyptian and Puerto Rican. I am a beautiful brown woman here today. My question for you is how did it feel to get punched in the face on camera? A: It hurt. It hurts when someone punches you in the face. Q: How bad did it hurt? Like, did you fuck up your jaw? A: No, not that bad. I was fine actually.

Well-played, social-justice warrior! To be fair, a few students asked well-informed questions. How, for instance, can America become a white ethnostate by “peaceful” means, as Spencer claims? And one questioner used mockery quite effectively, demanding to know: “Given how ugly all of you guys are, why do you think white people are supreme?” It was the only time Spencer, who fashions himself the Brad Pitt (or maybe Chad Pitt) of white nationalism, was actually fazed during the shoutfest. “I don’t know quite how to respond to that,” he answered stiffly.

The mocking tone got it right; if you’re going to show up to “confront” a loser like Spencer, you shouldn’t do him the favor of taking him seriously—much less inflate the “threat” he represents beyond all proportion. But for the most part, that’s what happened—again—in Gainesville.

Most depressingly of all, some of the students who stepped up to the microphone to ask Spencer questions were clearly under the delusion that this wasn’t just a guy with a decent Twitter following and a so-called “think tank” paid for by his inherited wealth—this was another Adolph Hitler, ready to unleash another Kristallnacht on Gainesville. “I’m not Adolph Hitler,” Spencer told one questioner. “It’s stupid.” Spencer couldn’t help chuckling at another activist who kept referring to the “regime” he leads. Outside the auditorium, a counter-protester told a Daily Beast reporter: “This person wants to come in and kill me, kill me and my family.” The clickbait media and anti-fascist hype machine had done their work. Another right-wing carnival act had been depicted, with an expensive boost from the state of Florida, as an imminent danger to American democracy and the well-being of non-whites.

“All this for one fucking neo-Nazi?” a counter-demonstrator, disappointed by the lack of action, complained as the dust cleared on Thursday afternoon. And that is what it added up to—a virtually shut-down campus, more than a half million in state-funded “security measures,” and weeks of hollering and debating and preparation, all for one fucking neo-Nazi.

The American left wasn’t always so hapless when it came to responding to charlatans like Spencer. The historical figure he most closely resembles, George Lincoln Rockwell, self-proclaimed dictator of the American Nazi Party in the 1960s, was also—at first—a master at garnering publicity that was completely disproportionate to his actual influence. The Nazi “party” had perhaps 200 members at its height, and was just as toothless as Spencer’s National Policy Institute. In an investigation of his movement, the Anti-Defamation League accurately called Rockwell “a nuisance, not a menace,” and characterized him as “a mere pimple on the American body politic.”

After first mounting protests, Jewish groups—Jews and blacks were Rockwell’s prime targets—mostly decided to steer clear of Rockwell’s rallies and speeches, determining that they were only giving him more publicity. Their strategy to “quarantine” Rockwell—denying him the notoriety and furious response that he sought—helped ensure that he remained a marginal figure, more a joke than a menace.

Spencer is smarter (relatively speaking) and less delusional (also relatively speaking) than Rockwell, who seemed genuinely convinced he was on a path to the White House before he was assassinated by an alienated Nazi Party “trooper” in 1967. Rather than sport Nazi uniforms and talk endlessly of “niggers” and “kikes” as Rockwell did, Spencer and his twenty-first-century allies have eschewed the uniforms and swastikas—though Spencer does enjoy a good Nazi salute now and then—and euphemistically labeled themselves “alt-right,” which sounds more cutesy than threatening, and which the media obligingly went gaga over. But the number of Spencer’s true believers is only marginally greater, at best. Aside from the once-in-a-generation convergence of white nationalists in Charlottesville for Unite the Right—which the media falsely and routinely credits Spencer with “organizing”—Spencer has never been able to draw a crowd, if you don’t count counter-demonstrators and reporters.

It’s profoundly misleading to call Spencer the “leader” of anything. Yes, he’s allied with white-nationalist leaders, like Matthew Heimbach of the National Socialist Movement and Eli Mosley of Identity Evropa, who joined him on stage in Gainesville. And yes, his think tank’s national conference in January drew perhaps 200 attendees—who were led in a “Hail Trump” Nazi salute by Spencer, generating a thousand more headlines. But the alt-right was always fractured and squabbling, and in the aftermath of Charlottesville, it’s basically ceased to be a thing at all. The small threat of disruption and violence that Spencer might once have posed, by appearing on a college campus, is now virtually non-existent.

Before Spencer exited the stage on Thursday in Gainesville, he extended a “large thank you” to the shouters who came out, and the university and state officials who made a mountain out of his molehill. “I’m glad the world saw this,” he said. Naturally, he plans to step up the pace of his campus tour. His next targets, he said in a livestream broadcast later on Thursday, are Penn State and the universities of Michigan and Cincinnati. Chances are, he’ll be able to replicate on those campuses—and many more—the same propaganda victory handed to him by the University of Florida.

In the social media age, where reality takes a backseat to propaganda, the chances of organizing a campus “quarantine” against Spencer are nil. The best we can hope for is that students and administrators take heed of the uproar-over-nothing in Gainesville—and take a cue from the woman who posed the “you’re all so ugly” question. There is a valid argument that the kind of pernicious evil Spencer represents needs to be confronted and “answered” in some way when he comes to town. But the proper approach is not to inflate his importance; it’s to treat him as the mere pimple he is.