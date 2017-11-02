Weaken From Within

The E stonian national ethic is built on the idea that every citizen is transparent, and the state is, too. This makes the country extremely efficient—and vulnerable.

Over the next two nights, as the street battles began to ebb, the attacks on Estonia’s technological infrastructure picked up. Estonian authorities didn’t recognize the effects right away. It wasn’t until the national defense minister realized he was unable to log on to his political party’s web site that they knew they had a major problem on their hands. Then the mail server for the parliament crashed. News sites began to falter. Some of the country’s most widely read publications disappeared altogether.

Priisalu began to analyze the streams of data besieging the country’s institutions. Vast “botnets,” agglomerations of linked and captured computers running bots, were attempting to bring down computer systems with automated queries, as part of a large DDoS (distributed denial-of-service attack). “Mail-bombing” email barrages and volleys of status and location queries overloaded servers around the country, bringing crucial parts of the Estonian internet to a halt. Some web sites, according to the BBC, were “defaced,” redirecting users “to images of Soviet soldiers and quotations from Martin Luther King Jr. about resisting ‘evil.’” “War dialing,” in which automated phone calls target a company or institution, placed a virtual blockade on phone numbers for government offices and the parliament. On May 10, Hansabank, the largest bank in Estonia, a country where 97 percent of the population used digital banking, had to temporarily cease online services and international card transactions.

The intensity of the digital firepower arrayed against Estonia was massive. One thousand data packets per hour were traveling through the country’s networks on the first day. On the second day, it was two thousand per hour. At its highest point, it was four million—per second. Ordinary computer users, many of them with no prior hacking experience, volunteered to become “script kiddies,” wielding premade freeware code scripts to contribute to the attack. Botnets cost money; to fund them, there were online accounts that anyone could pay into. The attacks seemed somehow to have been outsourced, the costs of the aggression crowdfunded.

The government was baffled. Were the attacks the opening moves of a military invasion? Estonia had recently joined NATO, over the vocal protests of its Russian neighbor. Should it activate Article 5, the mutual defense clause of the security group’s charter?

Finally, on May 19, 2007, the attacks came to a sudden stop. The Estonians had implemented a simple, almost absurdly sad solution: They pulled the plug. The most wired country in the world severed its international electronic connections and largely disappeared from the internet, bringing what military historians now call the First Internet War or “Web War I,” to an abrupt end. It was a decisive victory for whoever had perpetrated the attacks.

No one has ever claimed responsibility for what happened in Estonia, but it soon became apparent to Priisalu and many others that Russia was to blame. Russia had an obvious, and publicly stated, political motive: its opposition to the removal of the statue. More important, the events in Estonia helped crystallize an emerging consensus that cyberattacks could constitute warfare. The attacks on its digital infrastructure had paralyzed the parliament, shut down banks, and fueled violence in the streets. It was, Priisalu concluded, undoubtedly an act of war.

Perhaps more telling was that the strategies used in Estonia had already been included in a Russian manual of war. In 1998, Sergei P. Rastorguev, a Russian military analyst, published Philosophy of Information Warfare, which included a lengthy version of this telling anecdote:

Once there was a fox that wanted to eat a turtle, but whenever he tried to, it withdrew into its shell. He bit it and he shook it, but he wasn’t getting anywhere. One day he had an idea: He made the turtle an offer to buy its shell. But the turtle was clever and knew it would be eaten without this protection, so it refused. Time passed, until one day there appeared a television hanging in a tree, displaying images of flocks of happy, naked turtles—flying! The turtle was amazed. Oh! They can fly! But wouldn’t it be dangerous to give up your shell? Hark, the voice on television was announcing that the fox had become a vegetarian. “If I could only take off my shell, my life would be so much easier,” thought the turtle. “If the turtle would only give up its shell, it would be so much easier to eat,” thought the fox—and paid for more broadcasts advertising flying turtles. One morning, when the sky seemed bigger and brighter than usual, the turtle removed its shell. What the turtle did not understand: The aim of information warfare is to induce an adversary to let down its guard.

Rastorguev was saying that one of the most effective weapons in modern conflict was information—or more accurately, disinformation, like the fake news and social media posts that U.S. audiences have been reading about since the election last fall, or the stories that whipped Estonian protesters into a frenzy in 2007. The core concept of cyberwar, then, has to be understood as something broader than hacks or defacement of web sites. It is psychological manipulation, executed with targeted digital disinformation designed to weaken a country from within. “The Russian theory of war allows you to defeat the enemy without ever having to touch him,” says Peter Pomerantsev, author of Nothing is True and Everything is Possible: The Surreal Heart of the New Russia. “Estonia was an early experiment in that theory.”

Since then, Russia has only further developed, and codified, these strategies. The techniques pioneered in Estonia are known as the “Gerasimov doctrine,” named after Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the general staff of the Russian military. In 2013, Gerasimov published an article in the Russian journal Military-Industrial Kurier, articulating the strategy of what is now called “hybrid” or “nonlinear” warfare. “The lines between war and peace are blurred,” he wrote. New forms of antagonism, as seen in the Arab Spring and the earlier “Color Revolutions,” could transform a “perfectly thriving state, in a matter of months, and even days, into an arena of fierce armed conflict.”

Russia has deployed these strategies around the globe. Its 2008 war with Georgia, another former Soviet republic, relied on a mix of both conventional and cyberattacks, as did the 2014 invasion of Crimea. Both began with civil unrest sparked via social media—followed by tanks. Finland and Sweden have experienced near-constant Russian information operations. Russian hacks and social media operations have occurred during recent elections in Holland, Germany, and France. Most recently, Spain’s leading daily, El País, reported on Russian meddling in the Catalonian independence referendum. Russian-supported hackers had allegedly worked with separatist groups, presumably with a mind toward further undermining the EU in the wake of the Brexit vote.

Certain patterns have emerged from these conflicts, allowing experts to draft a rough model of the techniques Russia uses to destabilize its opponents. First, people’s trust in one another is broken down. Then comes fear, followed by hatred, and finally, at some point, shots are fired. The pattern was particularly striking in Crimea. People posted reports on Facebook about gross mistreatment by Ukrainians; dramatic messages circulated on Instagram about streams of refugees fleeing the country. Billboards suddenly appeared in Kiev bearing pro-Russian slogans; demonstrations followed. Rising suspicion and mutual mistrust split Ukrainian society. In a matter of months, fighting broke out. Russia used the conflict as a pretext to send in “aid convoys,” presenting itself as a benevolent responder in an emergency.

Russia has used the same strategies against its own people. Domestically, history books, school lessons, and media are manipulated, while laws are passed protecting the Russian population’s personal data from foreign companies—an essential resource in today’s global information-sharing culture. According to British military researcher Keir Giles, author of NATO’s Handbook of Russian Information Warfare, the Russian government, or actors that it supports, has even captured the social media accounts of celebrities in order to spread provocative messages under their names but without their knowledge. The goal, both at home and abroad, is to sever outside lines of communication, so that locals get their information only through controlled channels.

We spoke with Priisalu on a couple of occasions earlier this year, and he recounted the story of the Estonian attack. At the end of one meeting, he pressed to adjourn the conversation. There was time for one last question. What should we be most afraid of? Priisalu considered this for a moment. “Information warfare,” he said.

Since 2007, Estonia has established itself as a global hub for thinking about cyberattacks, and more broadly, about what constitutes an act of war in the internet age. Priisalu has been at the forefront. In 2008, he helped found the Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence, a NATO-funded international research center in Tallinn that brings together cybersecurity experts from around the world. Each year, the group hosts “Locked Shields,” the world’s largest global cyberwar exercise. In this year’s simulation, 25 member states enlisted representatives to fight off thousands of simultaneous attacks on a virtual country called “Crimsonia.” The progress of the battle was rendered visually and beamed onto giant screens. Some “soldiers” came in suits, others in sweatshirts—but most logged in from home.

Priisalu has also helped build Europe’s first volunteer cyberarmy. In 2011, his network of freelance cyberfighters was consolidated into a new sub-unit of the Estonian military’s armed reserves, the paramilitary Estonian Defense League. The logo of the Estonian Cyber Defense Unit (CDU) depicts an eagle with a sword in its right claw and a shield in its left, and above it, an @ sign. The names of its members and the size of its ranks are secret. In an emergency, they will take up battle stations at their computers.