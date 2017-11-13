Trump’s Fantasy Capitalism

Trump, it hardly need be said, is no critic of capitalism. He champions property and profit, and celebrates wealth—especially his own. Capitalism is more than an economic system for Trump. It is a space of revelation, the place where men announce and disclose who they are—winners and losers, successes and failures. “The dollar always talks in the end,” Trump writes in The Art of the Deal, still a kind of Rosetta Stone to Trump’s rise and rule. What men make of themselves in the market, and what the market makes of them—these are the things that matter about capitalism. It is the consummate mode of identity politics, the ultimate truth-teller.

What is the truth that it tells? In contrast to what the reactionary Keynesian would have us believe, men of great wealth aren’t really all that. Trump likes to deal, he writes, with “the sharpest, toughest, and most vicious people in the world.” But men with money, he’s come to realize, aren’t actually so sharp, tough, or vicious. Rich people “have a very low threshold for even the mildest discomfort,” Trump writes. They’re like the son of Conrad Hilton. Conrad was a bruiser who built an empire. His son, by contrast, is “a member of what I call the Lucky Sperm Club.” He inherited wealth and power; his ascension “had nothing to do with merit.”

Because so many men of the market are wimps and weaklings, competition doesn’t yield the best results. In a competitive market, firms and entrepreneurs are forced to offer their best wares at the best prices. But when so many men are so mediocre, the deck is stacked in favor of operators who can manipulate consumers, giving those buyers the illusion of finery rather than the reality of quality—operators like, well, Trump. “The final key to the way I promote is bravado. I play to people’s fantasies,” Trump writes. “A little hyperbole never hurts. People want to believe that something is the biggest and the greatest and the most spectacular. I call it truthful hyperbole.” There is no stable or credible reality in Trump’s economy. It’s all spectacle, diversion, exaggeration, make-believe, daydream, pipe dream, imagination.

Even when it comes to his own fortune, Trump’s economy is built almost entirely on wish and whimsy. Consider this remarkable exchange between Trump and an opposing attorney in a 2006 lawsuit:

Trump: My net worth fluctuates, and it goes up and down with markets and with attitudes and with feelings, even my own feelings.... Attorney: Let me just understand that a little bit. Let’s talk about net worth for a second. You said that the net worth goes up and down based upon your own feelings? Trump: Yes. Even my own feelings, as to where the world is, where the world is going, and that can change rapidly from day to day. Then you have a September 11, and you don’t feel so good about yourself.... So yeah, even my own feelings affect my value to myself. Attorney: When you publicly state what you’re worth, what do you base that number on? Trump: I would say it’s my general attitude at the time that the question may be asked. And as I say, it varies.

Ronald Reagan, champion of our current market order, wasn’t immune to fantasy capitalism. At the height of the worst recession since the Great Depression, Reagan said, “You know, there really is something magic about the marketplace when it’s free to operate. As the song says, ‘This could be the start of something big.’ ” The market was magical for Reagan because it turned wish into fulfillment, fantasy into reality, nothing into something.