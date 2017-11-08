Leave It to the Generals

Mattis, Kelly, and McMaster, along with General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, and various field commanders, have yet to show any such capacity. Since Trump put them in, the principal theme of U.S. operations targeting ISIS, the Taliban, and other militant groups has been simply: more of the same, but not too much more. The overarching, if unacknowledged, premise of the nation’s military efforts remains what it has been ever since George W. Bush’s grandiose, post–September 11 dream of transforming the Islamic world collapsed: If we keep killing “terrorists” in sufficient numbers, the jihadist threat will eventually subside.

Every couple of years, the Pentagon markets some new initiative intended to show that it is engaged in something other than a crude war of attrition. The Trump administration’s recently declared new approach to waging the stalemated war in Afghanistan offers a case in point. In August, after months of internal deliberations, the Trump administration announced that it was bumping up the number of troops in Afghanistan to 11,000, an increase of roughly 3,000. In October, in testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Secretary Mattis detailed the administration’s vision–in reality, the generals’ vision—for the next phase of America’s longest-ever armed conflict. Heralding Mattis’s revised approach is a new set of alliterative buzzwords: “regionalize, realign, reinforce, reconcile, and sustain.” Put them together and you end up with R4+S. This might work to describe the model of a new pickup truck. But it’s not a strategy.

R4+S doesn’t improve by explanation. In his Senate testimony, Mattis gamely tried to make the case that R4+S is something other than the typical Pentagon flimflam. To “regionalize,” he said, is to adopt “a geographic framework with a holistic, comprehensive view.” This means recognizing that Afghanistan’s neighbors have a stake in that country’s future and should therefore not be treated as “external variables late in our strategic design”—a valid but hardly novel point, reminiscent of the way the Obama administration coined the term AfPak to show that it, too, was thinking beyond Afghanistan’s borders.

To “realign” is to increase the number of U.S. and allied advisers accompanying Afghan tactical units and to increase the availability of NATO (meaning primarily American) air power in support of Afghan ground troops. “Reinforce” refers to modest increases in the overall allied commitment, not only from the United States but also from what the defense secretary said were 15 other (unnamed) nations who have made (unspecified) promises to do more. With equal vagueness, Mattis added that “we are now looking to our partners to provide even more troop and financial support.” “Reconcile,” Mattis said, means “convincing our foes that the coalition is committed to a conditions-based outcome.” Afghan security forces backed by allied bombing, he predicted, will “drive fence-sitters and those who will see that we’re not quitting” to cut a deal with the government in Kabul. As for “sustain,” that means keeping at it no matter how long it takes. “Our South Asia strategy reinforces to the Taliban that the only path to peace and political legitimacy is through a negotiated settlement.” Overall, R4+S “will make the Afghan army bolder, and it will give them more opportunities militarily to take the fight to the enemy,” Mattis emphasized. “And that would be the way, as we take the fight to the enemy, we convince the Taliban, ‘You’re not going to win this by killing.’”

I am probably not alone in recalling another secretary of defense making a similar “path to peace” argument with regard to another ill-fated war, just 50 years ago. Robert McNamara and others in the Johnson administration just could not grasp the stubborn refusal of the North Vietnamese to recognize the logic of admitting defeat.

Of course, the Afghanistan War and the Vietnam War differ in myriad ways. Yet they resemble one another in one crucial respect. Victory for “our side” depended then on two factors that even today the United States struggles in vain to confer: political legitimacy and military motivation.

The Republic of Vietnam that Americans labored so long to create never commanded sufficient loyalty among the South Vietnamese people to sustain an army of soldiers willing to fight and die to ensure that nation’s survival. The new Afghanistan that Americans have labored to create over the past 16 years faces the same predicament.

R4+S ignores that predicament entirely. Trump’s generals have not devised a strategy to end a war, but an excuse for ensuring its further perpetuation. It’s quite likely that they are incapable of conceiving anything better. This much is certain: With the commander-in-chief more or less AWOL, he won’t be offering to bail them out. After all, it’s their war, not his.