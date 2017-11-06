None of Their Business?

Since Donald Trump entered the White House, a surprising rift has opened between the business community and the pro-business president. Many of the country’s top executives have criticized Trump for withdrawing from the Paris climate accord; for signaling his support for white supremacists; and, most significantly, for cracking down on immigration. More than 100 tech firms came out against Trump’s proposed Muslim ban. Farmers in California have expressed deep concern about his efforts to deport undocumented workers. And after Trump moved recently to undo legal protections for immigrants who came to the United States illegally as children, hundreds of business leaders denounced the policy shift. “This is not who we are as a country,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said of the plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. “If I were a country leader right now, my goal would be to monopolize the world’s talent.”

To explain why Trump has broken so dramatically with his fellow executives, commentators have pointed to the rising influence of nativism within the Republican Party. But the GOP has always hosted anti-immigration nativists; they are the descendants of the Know-Nothing Party, the virulently anti-immigration party of the 1840s and 1850s. For more than a century, however, business support for immigration kept the nativists at bay. Indeed, from the 1870s to the 1970s, Republican senators were much more pro-immigration than their Democratic counterparts.

Today, the balance has shifted. But the reason the GOP has embraced anti-immigration policies actually has little to do with rising nativism. Instead, it’s because most businesses simply don’t care about immigration the way they used to.

A major reason for the business community’s fading support for immigration has been America’s increased openness to trade and competition from the developing world. During the last era of mass migration to the United States, in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many manufacturing industries were protected by tariffs. And as these industries expanded, companies increasingly hired immigrants to help keep wage costs low. Encouraging immigration was simply good for the bottom line.