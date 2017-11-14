Anti-Sanctuary Armies

As debate in Washington intensifies over the fate of undocumented Dreamers, another immigration battle has been playing out on the ground in cities and states around the country. Numerous metropolitan areas, including New York, Los Angeles, Baltimore, and Washington, have declared themselves “sanctuary cities,” and vowed that local law enforcement will not assist in Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. In response, the president has threatened to withhold millions of dollars in federal funds from these cities and made a point of targeting them with immigration raids.

But even as dominantly liberal cities have resisted the president on this issue, many other local and state jurisdictions have embraced the agenda of deporting undocumented immigrants. This spring, conservative Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill, Senate Bill 4, that effectively outlaws sanctuary cities in the state and allows local police to question the immigration status of anyone they detain or arrest. The law also directs local officials to cooperate with federal immigration agents and threatens those who don’t comply with jail time and fines of up to $25,500 per day. In August, a federal judge temporarily blocked the new law, but Texas has vowed to appeal.

Moreover, local sheriff’s offices have been volunteering to partner with federal authorities as part of the government’s 287(g) program, which allows local police to act as federal immigration officers and lead raids and initiate deportations. The program began in 1996 and grew in scope during George W. Bush’s presidency. Barack Obama, whose administration deported more people than any in American history, also expanded the program before scaling it back dramatically, citing ineffectiveness and abuse.

Shortly after entering office, however, Trump ordered the 287(g) program’s expansion once again. Since then, it has nearly doubled in size, from 31 participating agencies in 16 states to 60 agencies in 18 states. Texas has led the way, with 17 counties joining the program this year. In its current form, local police check a federal database to see if people they’ve arrested are undocumented; if they are, the police notify Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “I’m proud to stand alongside these sheriffs who are taking decisive action to join ICE in an important effort to enhance the safety of their communities,” said Thomas Homan, the acting director of ICE, in July.