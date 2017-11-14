Anti-Sanctuary Armies

Moreover, local sheriff’s offices have been volunteering to partner with federal authorities as part of the government’s 287(g) program, which allows local police to act as federal immigration officers and lead raids and initiate deportations. The program began in 1996 and grew in scope during George W. Bush’s presidency. Barack Obama, whose administration deported more people than any in American history, also expanded the program before scaling it back dramatically, citing ineffectiveness and abuse.

Shortly after entering office, however, Trump ordered the 287(g) program’s expansion once again. Since then, it has nearly doubled in size, from 31 participating agencies in 16 states to 60 agencies in 18 states. Texas has led the way, with 17 counties joining the program this year. In its current form, local police check a federal database to see if people they’ve arrested are undocumented; if they are, the police notify Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “I’m proud to stand alongside these sheriffs who are taking decisive action to join ICE in an important effort to enhance the safety of their communities,” said Thomas Homan, the acting director of ICE, in July.

The program is hardly limited to Texas. Police departments in parts of California, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Florida, and other states have all joined the program. While sanctuary cities like Los Angeles, New York, and Miami have garnered political and media attention, they all have neighboring anti-sanctuary counties.