After the NAACP

Jealous would never say this publicly, but it is highly unlikely that the NAACP would be judged so harshly if he had been in charge. During the presidential campaign, the African American political establishment threw its support to Hillary Clinton, convinced that her victory would afford them a larger place at the political table than even under Barack Obama. Hazel Dukes, former president of the NAACP’S New York chapter, endorsed her, as did former chairwoman Myrlie Evers-Williams, widow of slain civil rights giant Medgar Evers.

Today, the NAACP has lost some of its prominence to Black Lives Matter, Black Youth Project 100, Color of Change, and other younger, more digitally savvy counterparts.

The NAACP, meanwhile, had already ceded the spotlight to its younger, more digitally savvy, less politically centrist counterparts in Black Lives Matter, Black Youth Project 100, Color of Change, and other social justice groups. It is hard to imagine Jealous, with his commitment to technological innovation—Kapor invested in a startup called Pigeonly, which helps direct resources to families with members in prison, and Jealous is on the company’s board—letting this happen on his watch.

Jealous is not, of course, the first NAACP leader to turn from activism toward a run at elective office. Bobby Scott and Al Green both led state-level NAACP chapters, in Virginia and Texas, before winning seats in Congress. Marc Morial, former mayor of New Orleans, followed in the footsteps of his father, Ernest, who ran an NAACP chapter and went on to become the city’s first black mayor. “Campaigning is about organizing, and campaigning is about articulation of issues,” said Morial, who is now president of the National Urban League. Morial knows Jealous well, and in September, both men appeared together at the Congressional Black Caucus’s legislative conference in Washington. “Ben was more than an activist. He was the CEO of an iconic civil rights organization. And he’s now running to be the chief executive of the state of Maryland. Leading the NAACP is an important qualifier to run for an executive job, or to run for office at all.” Cornell William Brooks, Jealous’s successor at the NAACP, put it more succinctly, noting, in the words of one of his friends, that when you run the NAACP, “You’re like the de facto president of Black America.”

That may still be true. But the lessons of the last few years suggest otherwise. At the block party, after Jealous had given up his folding chair, I talked to the young mother with whom he’d spoken. She told me how impressed she was by his interest in local issues, and with his empathy for the needs of the community. She knew he was running for governor, and she hoped that he could do something for people like her. But, I asked, did she know that he’d been the president and CEO of the NAACP?

She shrugged and smiled. “No,” she said. “I had no idea.”

Politicians like to talk about the past when it is useful to them. They are happy to recount old successes, but only if they believe it will earn them a vote. Jealous’s experience at the NAACP is a key selling point of his campaign. That, along with the endorsement he received from Bernie Sanders in July—“Sounds like Maryland is ready for a political revolution!” Sanders said—is why he’s considered a legitimate contender. But it brings with it the inevitable conversations about whether the organization has drifted into irrelevance. Jealous is diplomatic in his comments about the NAACP, to put it mildly. When I visited him at his campaign headquarters, nestled in a small rented home on a side street in Silver Spring, Maryland, he focused on his tenure rather than those of others.

Jealous used his speech at the Democratic National Convention in July as an opportunity to position himself for public office. Sam Hodgson/The New York Times/Redux

“I came to the NAACP with a series of objectives,” Jealous said, stiffening a little. “One was to elect our first black president. Another was helping to reelect him.” He paused. “A third was to accelerate the end of mass incarceration. Another was to help deliver health care to the millions of Americans who lack it”—he was gaining momentum now—“and another was to be a good ally in the advancing of civil rights generally across the spectrum. We did all of those things.”

It was a nonanswer to a sharper question I had put to him about why he decided to leave the NAACP when he did. But it did suggest that he viewed the NAACP in a very particular way, as a sort of campaign advocacy organization, and not the mass rallying movement-maker that the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once used to influence and inspire the nation. Which gets to the larger point of why I wanted to speak to Jealous: Why did he think he can do more for America by running for office than by running the NAACP?

There is an urgency to Jealous’s campaign that is completely authentic. It is apparent when you see him on the trail and when you watch him talk to people like the woman at the block party. Donald Trump’s election, and all that it signifies for people of color in this country, along with the sight of Baltimore burning during the 2015 police brutality protests, drive him. Yet if I had hoped to get a direct response from Jealous about why a man of his youth and ability would surrender leadership of this country’s most important civil rights group, I was going to be disappointed. Perhaps he made a simple calculation: Now, more than ever, politics matters more than activism.

In August, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice switched parties for the second time, from Democrat to Republican, handing the GOP control of 34 state governorships. Republicans can now, if they choose, call a constitutional convention and propose any amendments to the Constitution that they see fit. Jealous is far from the only African American leader to heed the call to run. Andrew Gillum, mayor of Tallahassee, Florida, declared for his state’s gubernatorial race in March. Stacey Abrams, a state representative in Georgia, threw her hat into the ring in May. In Maryland, there may be as many as three black candidates in the June 2018 primary: Jealous; Rushern Baker, a Prince George county executive; and Maya Rockeymoore, wife of longtime congressman Elijah Cummings. (Krishanti Vignarajah, the child of Sri Lankan immigrants and a former policy director for Michelle Obama, is also running.)

“I think the NAACP is trying to find its footing,” Mckesson said. “It’s not clear how the vision, or the values, have changed to meet the pace of today’s activism.”

Jealous expressed enthusiasm for the NAACP’S current leader, Derrick Johnson, calling him “a frontline organizer from Mississippi who has done incredible work in the state.” But the truth is, the NAACP has struggled. It has had three different leaders in the four years since Jealous left. The biggest problem, it seems evident, is that the NAACP still hasn’t figured out how to marshal its forces online. It currently has a few more than 300,000 Twitter followers. DeRay Mckesson, the Baltimore-born civil rights activist, who made his name as an online organizer in the wake of the Ferguson unrest in 2014, has nearly one million. There was once a time when old-guard activists could afford to ignore social media. No longer. It is more than follower counts. The last time the NAACP made national news was when it issued a travel advisory warning African Americans to take care when visiting Missouri, calling out the state’s “questionable, race-based incidents.” This was in August 2017. Michael Brown had been dead for three years. “I think the NAACP is trying to find its footing,” Mckesson told me in a phone interview. Mckesson, for what it’s worth, is a perfect example of the black activists who have proven that social media can be used not only to draw attention to racial injustice, but actually to do the work of organizing to end it. “It’s not clear how the vision has changed, or if the values have changed, to meet the pace of new activism or the new set of issues that have arisen,” he said.

Cornell Williams Brooks was voted out as NAACP head in May after the board decided it needed a different leader to combat the Trump administration’s assaults on civil rights. He says the problem with the NAACP is less about who is leading it than the organization itself. “It does not lend itself to micromanagement-free management,” he told me, somewhat drily. “We have great people, and there is great work being done in many parts of the country. But we don’t have a structure as great as the people.” He didn’t want to get into the specifics of what that meant, but it recalled comments from Bruce Gordon, who resigned as NAACP president in 2007 as abruptly as Jealous did. “I did not step into the role to be a caretaker, to be dictated to,” Gordon said at the time, complaining that his vision for improving African American lives didn’t fit with the board’s. I asked Derrick Johnson about these issues. “The NAACP is 108 years old and has gone through different iterations for how it governs itself,” he said. “With that friction, it builds natural resistance to change. But impact also means change. It is a very dynamic organization.”

For his part, Jealous offered one specific critique. “It is no secret,” he said, “that I advocated to return the organization to being a 501(c)(4) from a 501(c)(3), as it is now.” Jealous declined to elaborate on the consequences of these nonprofit designations for the group—and Johnson pointed out that the NAACP has different arrangements at different levels of the organization—but what Jealous was referring to is that a 501(c)(3) cannot support political candidates, which seems an obvious misstep in an era when voter suppression laws are resurgent. “The NAACP needs to have every option at its disposal, and I know there are many people on the board who agree with me,” Jealous said. “What it chooses to do is obviously up to the NAACP. That’s all that I’ll really say about that.”

The day before the Baltimore block party, Jealous worked a different crowd with the same aplomb. An impressive cross section of the African American elite came to Busboys & Poets in Washington D.C. to hear him speak: Former Obama White House officials and well-known black politicos, in town for the Congressional Black Caucus conference, mingled with a contingent of red-blazered brothers from Kappa Alpha Psi, the African American fraternity to which Jealous belongs. Derrick Johnson was there, too, along with local NAACP leaders, as was Lamman Rucker, star of the Oprah Winfrey Network show Greenleaf.

Jealous gives a good stump speech. Normally stoic and controlled in person, he grew emotional when speaking about his parents. He talked of his love and admiration for the bravery of his mother, Ann, who as a twelve-year-old agreed to act as a name plaintiff for a class-action lawsuit in Baltimore, suing the public school system for segregation. He nearly came to tears when talking about how his father, Fred, was arrested as a protester seeking to end “the systematic humiliation” of the same inner-city students whom he taught in his classes. “I’m very much my parents’ child,” he told me. “They met as teachers in Harlem Park Junior High in 1966. They fell in love. My father proposed three times in their first week of dating. My mom said yes the third time he asked. They’ve been married for 51 years as of this August.” Fred and Ann Jealous had an interracial marriage, which was illegal in Maryland until the landmark 1967 Supreme Court ruling in Loving v. Virginia. Jealous’s parents provided him with a powerful sense of social justice, and an understanding of how productive it can be to act in ways that make others uncomfortable.

Jealous showed he could be funny, too, especially about himself. “I was enjoying being the youngest retired civil rights leader in the country,” he joked. “Doing what you do when you’re retired. You invest a little. You run your mouth a lot.” Laughter burst from the crowd. “But, you know,” he said, pausing for effect, “those of us who put our marching boots on find that it’s hard to take them off.”

Stacey Abrams, who hopes to become the nation’s first black female governor—an astonishing fact in itself—spoke on his behalf. She has known Jealous for more than 20 years, she said, meeting him just after he was suspended from Columbia. “Ben Jealous has always been in the thick of the fight,” she said. “Sometimes he’s starting it, but he’s always there.” The crowd roared.

I followed Jealous to a couple more events, including a town hall hosted by the Maryland Black Legislative Caucus at Morgan State University, and a meeting with businessmen and clergy at a church in Hyattsville, Maryland. Jealous came across as genial and earnest, never letting his audience forget the seriousness of the political stakes. Push through the pet stories and tired anecdotes that are part of any candidate’s campaign rhetoric, and it is clear that the threads of Jealous’s activism intertwine with his political message.

Jealous tends to bristle at the “activist” label, and not because it is politically expedient for him to put his time at the NAACP behind him. “I’m an organizer who, later in life, became an educator and social-impact investor,” he said. “Jesse Jackson. Harold Washington in Chicago. David Dinkins in New York. Doug Wilder in Virginia.” He ticked off the names of historic African American political leaders. “They proved that we could run inclusive campaigns that built a grand alliance of working families of every color—and also win,” he said.

But can he win? Right now, there are eight Democrats in the race to unseat Republican incumbent Larry Hogan. Kevin Harris, Jealous’s press secretary, pointed to a March poll that showed that only 41 percent of voters in the state would vote to reelect Hogan. Fund-raising is the campaign’s current priority, and the true stumping around the state has yet to begin. But Jealous has the highest name recognition of any of the candidates—a direct legacy of his time at the NAACP. And the Sanders endorsement counts, too. Jealous is an official candidate of Our Revolution, Sanders’s newly created political action committee, which means he will receive funding and expertise from the national group.

Hogan seems oddly immune to Trump’s unpopularity. He had a 62 percent approval rating in a late-September poll, same as in February. Elected in 2014, Hogan likes to call himself a centrist, inviting the ire of conservatives for his support of issues like the removal of Confederate statues. But he has also made some unpopular decisions that Jealous intends to exploit. Hogan upset communities of color and city officials in Baltimore by spiking a $1.5 billion redevelopment project for State Center, a 28-acre municipal office complex, and a $2.9 billion expansion of the Red Line light-rail system. The Red Line decision, in particular, was seen by Marylanders as an act of discrimination against black people. One local media outlet called it “anti-urban racism,” and in December 2015, the ACLU and the NAACP filed a joint complaint with the Department of Transportation protesting Hogan’s decision. It’s the kind of political mistake that can get a newcomer like Jealous elected governor. “Larry Hogan has betrayed Baltimore again and again,” Jealous said. “He redlined the Red Line. He stalled the State Center project. Even now, he’s repeatedly refused to listen to the people of Baltimore. He seems to have a reflexive disrespect.”

Jealous has his share of canned lines—a story about a Republican from red-leaning Catonsville, Maryland, quoting Maya Angelou on racial unity, comes up frequently—but he still speaks in the frank tones of a community organizer, not a professional politician. “People are ready,” he told me. “People are tired of despair, tired of angst. They’re ready to recognize the hope that’s evident when we come together, put our burdens on the table, and recognize, as that man said to me, and Maya Angelou before, we have more in common than we have uncommon.”

I felt a twinge of sadness at Jealous’s progress as a candidate: What would the NAACP be doing if he, or someone like him, were still in charge? I was reminded of something Jealous’s cousin Rachelle Bland had told me at Baltimore Blossoms. I had asked her about the NAACP and whether Twitter activists had superseded it in importance. She said she knew we were living in an age of social media–driven activism. But it wasn’t true that black people no longer need or care about the NAACP. When they feel their civil rights have been violated, they’re not ringing up the governor, or any other politician. “When something goes down,” she said, “they usually call the NAACP.”