Only Human

It didn’t hurt that Morton appeared to come straight from central casting. Handsome and impressively erudite, he spun out the plotline of his fall and rise so fluently that it sometimes sounded like he’d memorized a script. When he explained his road to terrorism and back, Morton’s blue eyes often welled up with tears; when he was asked a probing or personal question, he’d tilt his head a little, take a thoughtful pause, and gaze straight at the interviewer before responding.

Here, it seemed, was an uncomplicated spark of hope, radiating through the murky uncertainties and anxieties of the terrorism threat: a man who’d led others down the path to extremism and now was dedicating his life to helping the government and counterextremism groups understand what draws them to such a cause in the first place. Morton quickly became a “poster boy,” as one leading activist put it, for the burgeoning countering violent extremism (CVE) movement that had sprung up under President Obama.

But beneath the Hollywood narrative were questions that cut straight to the heart of our anti-terrorism efforts. No one really understands why some people become radicalized—or how to stop them from acting on it. Law enforcement, in its efforts to prevent violence before it occurs, is also largely shooting in the dark. Given both the uncertainties and the urgency of fending off the terror threat, the impetus to turn to someone like Morton was understandable. But though it was only a slender subtext in the heroic stories he and others were telling, Morton had also been—like pretty much all the other Americans who dedicate themselves to jihad—a deeply troubled young man: in his case, an addict with bipolar disorder who had, before becoming a disciple of Osama bin Laden from afar, landed in jail multiple times on drug charges. Was this the sort of person we should be relying on for intelligence—or setting up as a role model for former extremists?