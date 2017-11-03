By the time Atwood wrote Alias Grace in the mid-1990s, however, it is clear that she was grappling with many of the big questions that arose during second- and third-wave feminist movements. Notably, historical questions of power and who controls the narrative: how women have been denied the ability to tell their own stories, how their emotions were once diagnosed as outbursts of hysteria, how they communicated in clandestine and coded ways when men wouldn’t listen to them. Grace Marks was a real woman who lived in the tangle of just these questions and, Atwood imagines in her novel, drew the people around her deep into them, since it is entirely possible that Grace killed two people. It is also entirely possible that she was innocent when she was imprisoned for the crimes at the age of only 16, in 1843.

The book has now become a six-part CBC-Netflix miniseries, with every episode written and produced by Sarah Polley and directed by Mary Harron. This team joins a long line of women who’ve made it their business to recover Grace Marks’s life. The pioneer writer Susanna Moodie was among the first to relate Grace’s story, in her 1853 book Life in the Clearings Versus the Bush. Atwood drew on Moodie’s account when she drafted her novel, which has now been filmed by women and set to music that captures an oppressed woman’s longing. Along with the theme of secrecy, a beleaguered women’s culture bubbles up through these efforts, a culture Alias Grace is helping to reconstruct. Centering on interviews with Grace (Sarah Gadon), who is expertly evasive and opaque, this is a show about a woman who has lost everything but her secrets, which are her most valuable and coveted possession.

Grace Marks, historical record has it, was an Irish immigrant living in Toronto. Her mother died of a shipborne illness on the long passage over the Atlantic in 1840. Her father was an abusive, raging alcoholic who sent her to work as a servant to support the large family. Life in nineteenth-century Canada was nothing short of brutal for a poor girl from abroad, a series of debasements and scullery work. In Atwood’s novel, Marks goes to work in an upper-class Toronto household. There she finds a kindred spirit in Mary Whitney, an insolent maid who is sleeping with the son of the house and becomes pregnant. He refuses to acknowledge their relationship. Mary dies suddenly in a puddle of gore after a botched abortion. The injustice of this death lodges itself deep inside Grace’s psyche, even as she moves on to work in another house with a new family.