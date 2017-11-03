Gadon’s Grace is sphinxlike on the subject of her memories, but clear-eyed and artless when she is talking about guilt. She never comes off as a temptress or schemer, but rather alludes often, and sans melodrama, to the fact she has been horribly abused by men most of her life. This trauma seems to have left her somewhat hardened and cold, detached from her body and all that has been inflicted upon it—and yet men seem terribly aroused by the idea of her, a young girl who could kill.

In 1981, Margaret Atwood published a poem that reads: “Don’t ask for the true story; why do you need it? / It’s not what I set out with, or what I carry.” Grace, as portrayed on-screen, seems to mock and evade this same question. She doesn’t carry the truth of the crime with her. She cannot access it, though it seems to be the currency that makes her irresistible.

Eventually pardoned after almost 30 years in jail, the real Grace fled to the United States, where she was never heard from again. All we know is that she chose to disappear, to live out her days away from headlines and away from the hypnotists and psychologists who claimed they could unlock her most private thoughts. Beware, beware, you fair and tender girls.

Polley is the ideal translator of Atwood’s material, a filmmaker obsessed with circling the truth over and over, even when there are no clear answers. Polley has claimed in many interviews that she read Alias Grace at 17 and tried to option the rights back then, she so identified with its elliptical, looping structure. The novel was a huge influence on her acclaimed 2012 documentary, Stories We Tell, in which she discovered, in the process of filming a family portrait, that her father was not her biological father and that her mother, who died when she was eleven, had had a passionate affair with a film producer in Montreal. The documentary is an intricate layer cake of family deceptions and mythologies, with seismic personal confessions that shake Polley and her siblings along the way. Polley carried Grace Marks in her heart, as she came to realize that her mother was harboring as many half-truths as Atwood’s narrator, and that her mother, too, had managed to elude comprehension in her own lifetime.

Alias Grace is, like Atwood’s early work, centered on protofeminist ideas of how furtiveness and weakness can be strengths.

Mary Harron also brings a unique sympathy to the project—as she, too, has been fascinated throughout her career by women who are portrayed as villainous and craven. In her 1996 film, I Shot Andy Warhol, Harron explores the life of Valerie Solanas, who wrote the feminist classic SCUM Manifesto and attempted to murder Andy Warhol, convinced he was stealing and profiting from her ideas. “Valerie was an extreme example,” Harron said in an interview in 2000, “of how someone can be so brilliant and her life goes so wrong.” Solanas had, she felt, “been consigned to history as this lunatic, almost nothing written about her.” The same might have been said of Grace Marks. A gruesome footnote in history, she might have been completely forgotten had Atwood not dredged up her story from the archival depths.

Harron does something so delicate with her direction that viewers may almost not notice it. She shows certain scenes—like the scene of the murder—multiple times, in quick, Rashomon-like flashes. Each time, the scene plays out a bit differently, from a different angle, like a high-art Choose Your Own Adventure. We never know which plotline is authentic: We see Grace and James in the cellar; Grace is strangling Nancy; now she’s cowering in a corner; now she’s watching in horror as James chops Nancy to bits. What happened? We have no clue. Even Grace doesn’t know. When Harron finally lets the camera rest on Grace for the series’ longest scene, she allows the tint of the film to deepen into Gothic shadow. Even when the truth is revealed, it is revealed in the dark.

It sounds flippant to call 2017 the Year of Atwood, as if a writer who has been working for six decades could have just one year. Still, it does make sense that the themes of both Alias Grace and The Handmaid’s Tale are being taken up and imagined richly, visually, now. Women are still fighting to be heard and believed, and to disappear if they so choose. The two shows provide fascinating bookends to the history of this struggle. Despite Atwood’s and the Hulu cast’s resistance to calling the Handmaid’s Tale a work of feminist art, it openly critiques structures of gendered oppression and encourages women to fight back. (The show inspired a lot of “Don’t let the bastards get you down” merch.) Alias Grace is, more like Atwood’s early work, centered on protofeminist ideas: how furtiveness and weakness can be strengths, how a retreat into anonymity on the moors can be the end goal.

If one Atwood television project succeeds most, it is Alias Grace, in no small part because of Polley and Harron’s devotion toward their main character, whose gaze is allowed to meet the viewer’s in the series’ final moments. Grace makes us witnesses to her story, even if she has twisted it and us in the process. Her stare is warm but blank. After six episodes with Grace, we are left with more questions than answers. In the end, she steals our time. But I wouldn’t want it back.