The grackles plummet down to pierce the lawn



For seeds and fat brown live oak acorns and



Ignore the orange plastic watering cans



My daughters drop in the cold grass, my daughters



Saying, Goodnight grass, as if the blades they’d watered



By hand were their daughters, as if the grass



Were a feeling they’d been feeling, greenly



Reckoning the evening, the ball moss falling from the trees,



The sun circling the crouched shade of the weeping



Persimmon tree as mildly as the knife rounds



The persimmon I bring inside so I can say



Of the pierced skin, Look, this is the color we



Want sunset to be, the color of the plastic



Watering cans shocking the dark that falls



Over the suggestions of footprints in the grass,



The black grackles, and the acorns battering



Our metal roof while I feed my ravenous daughters



A soft dinner that they clutch with grubby hands and gnaw.