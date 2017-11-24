When the zephyrs come,

sturgeons mistakenly mate,

Limbs coalescing against

shapeless organs.

Bicolored, widowed,

male by male, dragged

Caudally, reclusively

into jellyfish and coelenterates,

Anemones brimming over

with pearly powder, uncertainty’s

Nectar and fear floating

between cold water and heat of lip.

Sheen of lapis lazuli creeps

from caudal plume scales.

Diaphanous circles mature

to scalpel eyes.

Now, your head

appears from the surf,

The siren ascending

through layers of hair,

Whip of cocked traps,

scars across your sternum

And nail beds wrinkling to

azure, turquoise, cyanotic blue.

Pleasure lifts the shivering

of ducks and drakes

To vanishing above

arachnoid infrareds of light.

Calvin Wei is an otolaryngologist in New York City.