Herein lies the tension that suffuses the works in Good Fences Make Good Neighbors: The piece is about freedom of movement and the humanity of migrants and refugees, but it is in one of the world’s wealthiest and most surveilled cities, where the forces of oppression and displacement are on full display alongside the piece’s loud, unsubtle calls for their downfall. The third of the three major installations, Arch, is in Washington Square Park, where a huge silver cage under the arch honoring George Washington bears a cut out in the shape of two huddled figures. Visitors can walk through them. This, combined with Circular Fence—near the Unisphere’s monument to a globalist future—and Gilded Cage—in the shadow of Trump Tower—puts Ai’s piece in conversation with American history in ways that are difficult to ignore.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing: There is some profitable discomfort to be had in the incongrous choices of locations. In the heavy-handedness of the work Ai does offer another, more personal narrative grounded in the decade he spent living in NYC from the 1980s to 1990s. He came to the city for art school and later dropped out, living without a valid visa. He sold T-shirts in Flushing Meadows Park and sketched quick portraits at Washington Square Park, spending much of his time in the area; another smaller metal fence is installed at the Seventh Street address where he once lived in a basement apartment. The funhouse-mirrored passageway, installed under Arch, pays homage to one of the artist’s heroes, Marcel Duchamp: Arch’s cutout silhouette recreates the door that Duchamp designed for André Breton’s surrealist gallery Gradiva, which opened in Paris in 1937.

This Duchampian inflection has long been present in Ai’s practice, except here it is the fabric of the city itself that becomes repurposed as a readymade. You could even say that American history and its racism, xenophobia, and Islamophobia are also a readymade parts of Ai’s work. With his massive monuments to the migrant crisis scattered throughout the city, and in particular at places of historical significance, these elements of the American past are thrown into sharp relief. Two fence installations at Chrystie and Bowery streets straddle the site of the Second African Burial Ground. A bus shelter covered in a wire mesh material reminds me of the buses used to transport prisoners to American prisons. The inaccessible turnstiles of Gilded Cage suggest Giuliani’s ‘broken windows’ policing, while the mesh fences (“Five Fences”) installed in the arched windows of Cooper Union’s former Foundation Building remind the viewer that the venerable institution is no longer tuition-free for all. Even the bars of Arch in Washington Square Park mirror the metal NYPD portable barricades stacked a few feet away. But it’s worth wondering whether the piece will have its intended effect of sparking public reflection on the global migrant crisis. With New York being far from both the Mediterranean passage and the U.S.’s militarized border with Mexico, it’s hard to pinpoint how exactly New Yorkers are meant to reflect on the role that their country has played in creating those refugee flows in the first place.



Ai Weiwei is a complicated, compromised artist: He is world-famous, known as much for his love of selfies and big-ticket corporate sponsorship as his dissidence, and he has regularly traded on his politics and his proximity to the suffering of less-famous dissidents to become the success that he is. But Ai is himself a political refugee, the product of a long family history of suppression and exile. His own vocal opposition to human rights violations in his native China saw him abducted, beaten, jailed, and stripped of his passport in 2011 and sentenced to house arrest for the following four years. It’s hard to doubt that his commitment to freedom of movement and immigrant rights are sincere. His recent projects have included covering a Viennese palace pond in life jackets, closing a Danish exhibition three months early in protest of a new law that allows the government to seize valuables from refugees, and spending two years visiting refugee camps and border crossing to gather footage for his documentary Human Flow, which opened in theaters last weekend. But sometimes it is difficult to distinguish his solidarity from opportunism.

These days, Ai’s social media feed is full of selfies. He loves the form. The photos provide him with proximity to glamour—he poses with Madonna, with Elton John—and to controversy—with Julian Assange, with Chelsea Manning. But one of his most famous self-portraits is from 2009. He stands before a mirror in a German hospital, which he fled to after being severely beaten by flunkies of the Chinese government. His belly strains the limp hospital gown. He is holding a small plastic bag of his own blood: After his beating, it was drained from his head.