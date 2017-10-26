Lawmakers from both parties are thus eyeing reforms that would fortify civil liberties while preserving America’s ability to surveil foreign threats. The primary reform under consideration, and the most important one, would require U.S. officials to obtain a warrant before accessing Americans’ communications. The House of Representatives has already voted twice to enact such a measure.

Congress is also considering a provision to clarify that the NSA may collect only communications to and from targets—not communications that merely mention them. Although the NSA recently halted this so-called “about” collection for technological reasons, the agency hopes to resume it. This practice greatly amplifies the law’s potential for abuse by sweeping in wholly domestic communications.

These are critical reforms, but problems remain. A bipartisan group of House Judiciary Committee members has introduced a reform bill that would leave the back door ajar by allowing warrantless searches for Americans’ data if the government seeks “foreign intelligence information.” This distinction would set a dangerous and unjustified precedent. Currently, the government must obtain a warrant to target an American for surveillance, whether the purpose is to investigate a crime, obtain foreign intelligence, or protect national security. Circumventing this requirement through backdoor searches violates Americans’ privacy rights regardless of the government’s motive.

Moreover, an exception for foreign intelligence searches could swallow the rule, particularly for immigrants and American Muslims. FBI agents can open a preliminary “assessment”—a precursor to a full-fledged investigation—with literally no evidence of a threat. They need only an “authorized purpose,” such as a desire to rule out worrisome foreign ties. It’s not hard to imagine the rise of a two-tiered system, in which the FBI must obtain a warrant to read the emails of John Smith but not those of Javier Lopez or Mohammed Abdou.

Congress should firmly close the back door by requiring a warrant to access Americans’ data, regardless of the government’s ostensible purpose. It should also narrow the front door, by limiting the pool of permissible foreign targets to people who act on behalf of foreign powers (such as foreign governments or other government-controlled entities) or those suspected of terrorist ties. This would not only protect innocent foreigners, who have privacy rights under treaties the United States has signed; it would also protect the millions of Americans who communicate with them. And it would remove a cloud looming over the U.S. technology sector, as European courts threaten to overturn data-sharing agreements between U.S. and EU companies because of the NSA’s ability to dip into the data.

Critically, these reforms would not affect Section 702’s utility in protecting national security. None of the success stories intelligence officials have showcased involved backdoor searches, reliance on “about” collection, or targeting private citizens with no suspected connection to terrorism. In the often-cited case of U.S. citizen Najibullah Zazi, for instance—who was convicted in 2010 of plotting to bomb the New York City subway system—the target of Section 702 surveillance was a known Al Qaeda courier in Pakistan; in monitoring his email, the NSA came across incriminating messages from Zazi.

Donald Trump nonetheless opposes any reforms. Despite claiming to be a victim of surveillance himself, he has no interest in blunting a tool he now wields. And the intelligence agencies are lobbying hard to avert changes, invoking the specter of terrorist attacks not prevented—a strategy that virtually always succeeds. This time, though, the words “national security” should not be enough to end the debate. Lawmakers should find the courage to reject the false choice between safety and civil liberties, and embrace both.