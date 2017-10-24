The tendency to perceive the real threat to Jews as coming from the left, while embracing those who have made common cause with bigots and authoritarians on the right, is particularly prevalent within American-based Israel advocacy groups. The Zionist Organization of America hopes to host Steve Bannon, Sebastian Gorka, and Sheldon Adelson at their November gala. Adelson, the mega-donor who isn’t so convinced about democracy, will be the evening honoree at the Birthright Israel Foundation gala. That group organizes free trips to Israel for American Jews.

This month, the Israel on Campus Coalition, which has board members from a swath of Jewish institutions, endorsed a blacklisting website attempting to identify, discredit, and make unemployable student supporters of the Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions movement. There is not, however, any parallel movement to identify and discredit the present and dangerous ideologies among their allies on the right.

Though the Jewish left has a fraction of the institutional power, it has not been silent—and it is growing. While many groups were unprepared for Charlottesville, and others too deeply implicated with its associates, some Jewish groups have been on the front lines. Rabbis with T’ruah (“the rabbinic call for human rights”) traveled to the city to join the on-the-ground opposition to the white supremacists and issued a statement explicitly disavowing the idea of “ignoring violent white supremacist movements.” In February, the organization had also organized civil disobedience against the Trump travel ban, resulting in the arrest of 20 rabbis.

IfNotNow, a movement of young Jews seeking to end the American Jewish community’s support for the Israeli occupation of Palestine (disclosure: I also organize with the group), has also been active fighting white supremacy and anti-Semitism in the U.S. IfNotNow members responded to Doernberg’s call and traveled to Charlottesville, and joined the subsequent march from Charlottesville to Washington, D.C. Last November, together with T’ruah, Jews for Racial and Economic Justice (JFREJ), and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), IfNotNow successfully thwarted the Zionist Organization of America’s first attempt at hosting Bannon.

Charlottesville was a watershed moment for a bold, new movement of Jews against prejudice that had been building since Trump’s election. Until Charlottesville, Torah Trumps Hate was a secret Facebook group serving observant Jews who were dissatisfied with their community’s politics, but were unable to voice their dissent or organize in public for fear of discrimination or isolation. Victoria Cook, who started the group, told me that while the group had considered public activism before, Charlottesville made that need unavoidable. “This was a huge moment. Many people in the group were sitting at Shabbos tables and people were telling them that Neo-Nazis are not as bad as Antifa,” she said.

Ironically, it was the silence of leaders in Orthodox communities after Charlottesville that catalyzed Torah Trumps Hate to get loud. “It’s directly connected to that failure why we went public. It’s easier when we see things going wrong to just go along, but when you see things that are ultimately broken, you have to act,” Torah Trumps Hate member Elad Nehorai told me. “After Charlottesville, the failures of institutions and individual leaders in the Orthodox communities was glaring and painful.”

Nehorai pointed to the example of mitzvah campaigns, in which some observant Jewish communities organize good deeds in the community “to bring more light in to the world” after terrorist attacks and the like. After Charlottesville, Nehorai waited: “There was a terrorist attack here. And there was nothing.” Nonetheless, Torah Trumps Hate had grown thanks to coverage of the group, which showed that the leaders of traditional observant communities did not represent a monolithic political force. In September, they showed up for the first time as a public movement, joining other activists at the March for Racial Justice.

The Jewish groups at the center of this fight are ultimately a small fraction of America’s Jewish community. The question is how these groups—both those fighting and enabling anti-Semitism and white supremacy—will affect the vast, unpoliticized middle. American Jews opposed Trump in 2016 by almost a three-to-one margin, but that landslide is not reflected in the political maneuvers of the community’s major institutions. The Jewish activists who took to the streets in Charlottesville are searching for solidarity. “I am more interested in getting help and mobilizing the community than in guilt and shame,” Mimi Arbeit told me. “While I was hurt by how hard it was for me to access support this summer, I have a lot of compassion for how confusing it was for others to imagine what was happening while it happened.” Her community and communities of color, in Charlottesville and beyond, are still seeking support to recover from white supremacist violence—and to prepare for whatever comes next. “I really need Jews to fight Nazis right now,” she said.