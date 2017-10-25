They were rescued when Yukio Edano, best known as the spokesman for the Japanese government during the Fukushima crisis, announced the formation of the CDP on October 2. The CDP attracted fewer ex-Democrats than the Party of Hope—it would go into the election with only 15 incumbents—and ran significantly fewer candidates, 78 to Hope’s 235. Unlike Hope, which shares numerous beliefs with Abe and the LDP and has occasionally hinted at a willingness to join the LDP in a coalition, Edano offered uncompromising opposition to the Abe administration, particularly to Abe’s push to revise the constitution and build a security state.

In his stump speeches, he also called for revitalizing Japan’s democracy, framing the election as a choice between top-down politics and bottom-up grassroots democracy and demanding greater transparency and respect for individual rights. Finally, Edano cemented an alliance with the Communists that the Democratic Party had struggled to forge, giving dozens of CDP candidates the opportunity to consolidate the opposition vote in closely contested constituencies.

This platform proved attractive both to former supporters of the Democratic Party as well as to independents, whose support is essential if the LDP is to be defeated. (Yoshiro Mori, a former LDP prime minister, infamously said, “It would be good if floating voters go to sleep [at election time].”) No less important for a new party founded a week before the beginning of an election campaign, the CDP proved adept at using social media to build its brand to an extent not seen before in Japanese politics. Within days, the CDP’s Twitter account had more followers than any other Japanese party, including the LDP. The party’s social media presence helped it attract volunteers, who gave the CDP enthusiastic foot soldiers for the compressed twelve-day campaign.

As a result, Japan’s second new opposition party surged past the Party of Hope and gained 40 seats to become the largest opposition party, albeit significantly behind the LDP.

Beyond having to contend with a dominant LDP and a bolstered Abe, the CDP has significant issues to address. It must deal with ex-Democratic Party members who ran as independents instead of joining the CDP or Hope, as well as the Democratic Party’s caucus in the upper house. It has to figure out how it can raise money, build a national infrastructure, and recruit candidates for both national and local offices. Above all, it must flesh out its policy platform.



As the DPJ’s rise in the early 2000s suggests, it could take years for the CDP to resolve these issues and begin earning the trust of skeptical voters. The CDP may also have to overcome the lingering memories of the DPJ’s time in power. But if the CDP can remain ideologically cohesive and focused on grassroots mobilization, it stands a better chance of becoming Japan’s second major party than the DPJ did after its return to opposition.

The party is fortunate in that Abe is not as strong as he appears. Despite the ruling coalition’s victory, the prime minister’s reputation has been marred by allegations that the government performed favors for Abe’s friends and associates, which caused the Abe cabinet’s approval ratings to plummet during the summer. Exit polls showed that a majority of voters said they did not trust Abe, including nearly 70 percent of unaffiliated voters. Meanwhile, the cabinet’s approval ratings began falling again during the campaign and it is not certain that it will receive much of a boost from the election.

Finally, Abe’s determination to use his supermajorities in both houses of the Diet to pass constitutional amendments, including modest changes to Article 9, the constitution’s “peace” clause, could be a gift to the CDP as it finds its footing. According to the constitution, an amendment that has been approved by the Diet must then be approved by a majority of the public in a national referendum. Polls suggest that it could be difficult for Abe’s proposed changes, especially to Article 9, to win the necessary support from voters. The emergence of the CDP could make it impossible. The CDP could not only offer dogged resistance to revision in parliamentary deliberations, but also establish itself as a leader in a “no” campaign, in which its social media presence and volunteer network would be extremely valuable. The old Democratic Party, divided between anti-revision liberals and pro-revision conservatives, would never have been able to play such a role.

The sheer numbers suggest that Abe’s risky bid to secure a new majority succeeded. But by hastening the demise of the Democratic Party, the prime minister may have inadvertently midwifed the birth of a new second major party. The CDP has a long way to go before voters will trust it with power, but there is at least some reason to hope for more vibrant political competition in Japan.