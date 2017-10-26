The word most frequently attached to Ta-Nehisi Coates is probably pessimistic. His critics charge him with focusing on American racism’s intransigence, and overstating the power that white supremacy exerts on black life. In the New York Times, Michelle Alexander raised concern that Coates too quickly dismissed the individual citizens’ power to alter race relations via political change. Thomas Chatterton Williams characterized Coates’ approach to race as dangerously essentialist, saying that his writing, “Mirrors the ideas of race—specifically the specialness of whiteness—that white supremacist thinkers cherish.” Meanwhile, critics from the left, such as R.L. Stephens, would prefer that he contextualize race relations within the more optimistic bounds of class struggle and interracial solidarity between workers. Coates’s critics think that he views racism as fundamentally unchanging, a static anti-blackness that infects American history from 1619 to now, and they extend that immobility to Coates’ thought: If only he introduced some movement into his analysis, they argue, he’d have a more clearheaded perspective.



WE WERE EIGHT YEARS IN POWER By Ta-Nehisi Coates One World Publishing, 400 pp., $28

What Coates’ critics most want is a sense of hope, a vision that promises a way out of America’s heretofore unshakeable history of racial oppression. Coates’ latest volume, the essay collection We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy, stages a challenge to this demand for hope. Spanning the eight years of President Obama’s tenure, Coates’ trenchant accounting of white supremacy’s enduring presence asks us to sacrifice easy optimism in favor of a hard-nosed analysis of how history continues to limit and oppress us. Most importantly, this volume reveals that Coates’ critics to have been attacking a straw man all along.

Eight Years, which includes eight essays that appeared in the Atlantic between 2007 to 2016, reveals a mind in motion. Though many readers will have encountered these essays before, this volume alters the way we engage with them. A short preface accompanies each essay, allowing Coates to narrate the political and personal circumstances in which he was writing. Gathered as they are in this volume, they amount to an intellectual autobiography of a changeable thinker whose assessment of racial politics adapted to explain the perennial problem of the color line. As the years pass, Coates attacks the same problem from different angles of approach, and revises his thought in public. But the sense always remains that each iteration of Coates’s thinking is provisional, due to crumble in the face of a future realization.

Coates’s thesis is simple: The history of American democracy, he claims, has always been premised upon a few foundational myths, the most important of which is that black people are outsiders without the capacity for citizenship. This myth, Coates argues, is the animating force of American democracy. “American myths have never been colorless,” he asserts. “They cannot be extricated from [slavery], which holds that an entire class of people carry peonage in their blood.” The central drama of American history, then, is black people’s determination to participate in a democracy never intended for their use. In a democracy informed by Thomas Jefferson’s assumption that black people are not human, this is no simple proposition. Black citizenship—or, as Coates terms it, “Good Negro Government”—terrifies white supremacists because it short-circuits every assumption upon which their democracy and identities rest.