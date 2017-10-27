Much has been written about Donald Trump’s campaign against a grieving black Gold Star family and the ways in which it shows the administration’s disdain for black women. The sense that the president is particularly irritated by black women who dare to question or criticize him has long been evident, in Trump’s attitude toward former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, the journalist April Ryan, and ESPN correspondent Jemele Hill. But what isn’t as clear-cut is the way that this disdain reverberates across all sectors of political and social life, a theme that has emerged in various stories over the past two weeks, including the fallout from the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal and the announcement that Justin Timberlake would be returning to the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

In Trump’s case, it should have been simple—or at least as simple as calling the family of a dead soldier can ever be. The controversy began, as it often does with Trump, with an easily disproven lie. When reporters pressed him last Monday as to why he had failed to speak publicly about the killing of four Green Berets in Niger, Trump deflected by turning to his favorite rhetorical tactic: attacking the legacy of his predecessor. “If you look at President Obama and other presidents, most of them didn’t make calls,” Trump said. “A lot of them didn’t make calls. I like to call when it’s appropriate.”

His lie was immediately challenged by former Obama administration officials. Prodded as always by bad press rather than any sense of shame, the president finally called the widow of Sgt. La David T. Johnson a full twelve days after the fatal ambush. In the course of the phone conversation with Myeshia Johnson he told her that her husband “knew what he was getting into when he signed up, but I guess it hurts anyway” and reportedly did not refer to Sgt. Johnson by his name, referring to him as “your guy.” Present for the call were Johnson’s aunt and a family friend, Congresswoman Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.), who both confirmed that the call left Johnson so shaken that she curled up into a fetal position, crying.

In response to hearing that they made the widow of a dead soldier cry, most people would have apologized. But Trump isn’t normal. Instead of showing any modicum of decency, he decided to pick a fight with three grieving black women, dragging his Chief of Staff John Kelly into a petty squabble that ended with the president effectively calling Johnson a liar and with Kelly making up a story that made Wilson look bad.