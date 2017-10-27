It is Joan Didion who saves the film from becoming a well-meaning but unremarkable enterprise, and I give Dunne tremendous credit for dragging her back from our stylish efforts to turn her into another dull celebrity, a slim commodity with big black glasses gazing out from a corny fashion ad. He permits her to be as she actually is, very old, a woman—an actual woman—no longer at the height of her powers. This is a service, because we’ve created a cult of genius that makes genius transcendent of our humanity rather than fundamental to it, undimmed until we croak out “More light!” at our dying moment. Poor Goethe probably just wanted another candle, and Joan Didion’s lipstick is messy. Her gestures are a little disconnected from her sentences. She is frail.

In these moments, the film becomes something much closer to what Didion herself achieved in The Year of Magical Thinking and, to a lesser but still notable degree, in Blue Nights; it penetrates past the ersatz character, the persona Didion wrote herself into across four decades, and reveals the underlying person, the “often random experience,” as bewildered as any of us, as often alone. She’s said in the past—particularly of coming rather late to explicitly political writing—that she writes when she wants to understand something, and now that she’s no longer writing as she once did, she seems at a very recognizable loss.

At the same time, she’s much more voluble in this film than in any interview I’ve seen. There is, for example, an excruciating C-Span program from years ago—shown in a clip in the documentary, but worth watching in its entirety—in which, while she’s never boring, she seems, at every moment, to want nothing more than to flee the room. Here, her affection for Dunne is evident. The best scene in the entire movie is a throwaway moment in which, like any good younger nephew at the house of his elderly aunt, Dunne pokes into her refrigerator and asks her who’s making her so much soup. It is, she tells him, ice cream. That this brief bit didn’t end up on the cutting room floor, that we’re permitted so candid, if brief, a view, feels like a little miracle until you consider that a film is at least as intentional as an essay and remember that it must have been Dunne himself who left it in.

Others will probably comment on Didion’s willingness to say openly what she only ever hinted at and what has fueled book-chat gossip since Magical Thinking came out: that her husband had a temper, and that both he and their daughter drank too much. To me, that speculation always seemed prurient; we knew what we needed to know, and her writing pointed us in more interesting directions. Still, there’s something extraordinary about her forthrightness here, something remarkable about her having to tilt the photo album and lean in close to see the pictures. At the end of the film, Dunne’s camera follows her through her apartment as, in voice-over, she reads from “On Keeping a Notebook.” “Remember what it was to be me,” she says, “that is always the point.”

In fact, it was always hard to know what it was to be Joan Didion; ever since Montaigne said he would make himself the subject of his own book, writers have been hiding their selves in characters, in plain sight. But then, Didion says something else in the very next paragraph of that same essay: