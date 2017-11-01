The Making of a Tough-Minded Liberal

Those train tracks are the image with which Chris Matthews, the loquacious host of MSNBC’s Hardball, begins and ends his book, Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit. Matthews describes the people: “young, old, black, white, men and women, few well-off, all caught up in their shared devastation.” These warring groups were, he writes, “massed along the tracks on that hot early summer day, holding American flags and saluting, waiting to see him pass.”

The 1968 campaign was the culmination of a remarkable 42-year life that Matthews chronicles with considerable insight from beginning to end. The challenge for the author is that the basic contours of Robert Kennedy’s story are well known: his comfortable upbringing as the seventh child of Joseph and Rose Kennedy; his role in helping his older brother Jack get elected to Congress, then the Senate, then the presidency; his leadership as Attorney General fighting for civil rights and advising his brother in the Cuban Missile Crisis; RFK’s election as a U.S. Senator from New York in 1964; and the final campaign for the presidency four years later. Matthews’s special contribution is to focus in on two powerful influences on RFK—his father and the Catholic Church—both of which arguably contributed to Kennedy’s unique blend of compassion and toughness.

The family patriarch, Joseph P. Kennedy, is the clear villain in the book. A notorious anti-Semite who, as the U.S. Ambassador in London, sought to appease Adolph Hitler, the imperious father is shown to be constantly meddling in his children’s lives—from distracting them during puts on the golf course to attempting to dictate when they should run for public office. Joseph Kennedy is a particularly cold father to his small son Bobby, the altar boy. “In the eyes of his demanding dad, he simply lacked the qualities the father believed to be of any value,” Matthews writes. “From childhood on, Bobby showed a large heart and generous spirit, both traits believed by Joe Kennedy to count for nothing.”