The Making of a Tough-Minded Liberal

Kennedy’s Catholicism also fueled intense anti-Communism. Senator Joe McCarthy (for whom Kennedy would work as lawyer) drew an “all-out battle between communistic atheism and Christianity.” Catholics were particularly irate about the way in which Eastern Europe had been lost to Communists. In a personal note, Matthews says, “I grew up hearing that call to American Catholics to rally against Communism,” and recalls his Irish Catholic mother intensely watching the Army–McCarthy hearings in the 1950s. “She wasn’t rooting for the army,” he quips.

These two influences—the domineering father and the Catholic Church—helped shape Kennedy’s tough liberalism. On the one hand, the father’s values seemed to have instilled in the son an impatience with softness and elitism. As manager of his brother’s political campaigns, and as a foe of corrupt union leaders like Jimmy Hoffa, RFK developed a reputation for “ruthlessness.” When he worked on Adlai Stevenson’s 1956 presidential campaign, Bobby Kennedy perceived that Stevenson couldn’t seem to make hard decisions and noticed that he “talked over people’s heads” at campaign stops. Kennedy developed a “contempt for liberals,” Matthews writes, and actually ended up voting for Eisenhower.

At the same time, RFK’s deep identification as a Catholic outsider in Protestant America—and as a sometimes mistreated son—also helped him develop a strong sense of compassion, especially as the civil rights movement began to build. During his brother’s 1960 presidential campaign, RFK called a Georgia judge to help gain Martin Luther King Jr.’s release from jail. As Attorney General, Kennedy raised money from union leaders to bail civil rights activists out of a Birmingham jail. He connected black struggle with the struggle of Irish-Americans, suggesting that if America could elect an Irish Catholic president, it would elect a black president within 40 years.





It is sometimes said that there were two Bobby Kennedys divided by time: the ruthless Bobby prior to John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963, and the newly compassionate Bobby who suffered the tremendous pain of losing “the brother he had idolized, to whom he had given so much and with whom he had worked so hard.” Bobby began reading poetry and became a more vocal tribune of the underprivileged in the years after Dallas. He expressed outrage at hunger in the Mississippi Delta, mistreatment of Native Americans on reservations, and unfair conditions faced by migrant workers in California. In February 1966, the hardline anti-Communist came out against the Vietnam War.

As he “became convinced that poverty was his brother’s last unfinished agenda,” Matthews tells, this “new” Bobby drew upon an old reservoir of Catholic teachings, illuminated by Dorothy Day and Michael Harrington. This is a departure from the commonly taken view that “the younger brother’s true soul showed itself only after Jack.” Matthews sees instead “early evidence” of that “compassion which was later to reveal itself so vividly.” Conversely, the toughness was also there in the later years—as, for example, when RFK continually reminded voters during the rioting of 1968 that he had been “the chief law enforcement officer of the United States.”

Fifty years after Robert Kennedy’s death, African Americans remain staunch Democrats, while working class whites have come to support, in the most recent election, a reactionary and racist populist. In 1968, polls found that Robert Kennedy drew support from many former George Wallace voters; in 2016, the reverse transpired, as enough former Barack Obama voters swung the election by supporting Donald Trump. “It’s now the accepted wisdom,” Matthews notes “that the interests of the discarded factory worker and the ignored inner-city youth cannot be met together, so why try?”

The biography details how RFK built this coalition not by choice, but necessity. By the time he joined the presidential race, anti-war candidate Eugene McCarthy had already locked up many of the upper-middle class white liberals and students who might have supported Kennedy. This left RFK in a tricky position: “He was looking to maximize his popularity among minorities, exciting them enough to turn out at the polls in large numbers. Yet it would be a balancing act. He’d need to accomplish that feat while at the same time not scaring off the white working class voters.”

Matthews does not discuss it, but there is some scholarly debate over exactly how successful RFK was in getting the white working class vote. The first-hand observers who wrote about the campaign—Jack Newfield, David Halberstam, Jules Witcover, Roland Evans and Robert Novak—were all impressed by the coalition, but respected historian Ronald Steel has questioned Kennedy’s appeal. My reading of the evidence from precinct returns and polls—which I will outline in a forthcoming Century Foundation report—suggests the biracial appeal was strong.

What if a candidate instead sought to unite working class people across racial lines around an inclusive populism?

Kennedy’s unusual coalition may have been related to his willingness to fight for the underdog, but also to avoid political correctness. He was a champion of civil rights but also an opponent of racial preferences. He was deeply concerned about the racial and economic injustices that sparked riots, but also was a sharp critic of lawlessness. “Though a man of growing compassion,” Matthews writes, “he believed in law and order and didn’t hesitate to employ the phrase.” Liberals appreciated his opposition to the Vietnam War, but hard hats knew that he didn’t want to let wealthy college students off the hook with draft deferments. What made Robert Kennedy unique, wrote Jack Newfield, in words Matthews quotes, “was that he felt the same empathy for white workingmen and women that he felt for blacks, Latinos and Native Americans.”

Of course, Kennedy also benefitted from what Matthews called a “special power he and he alone possessed. He could excite people with the undeniably romantic notion of another Kennedy era, a New-er Frontier.” When crowds came out for his Senate campaign, Kennedy told a colleague, “Don’t you know? They’re for him”—meaning John Kennedy.

That said, Robert Kennedy managed to forge a multi-racial class-based coalition at a time when white people were considerably more racist than they are today. In response to the current conditions of economic stress, we have seen the rise of a fake populist who preys on division. But what if a candidate instead sought to unite working class people across racial lines around an inclusive populism that blends compassion for the underdog with a tough-mindedness about the way the world works? Matthews raises the powerful reminder that Robert Kennedy did just that—and so could we.