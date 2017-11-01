The New York City truck attack is the opportunity Trump has been waiting for.

We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter). @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

"Senator Chuck Schumer helping to import Europes problems" said Col.Tony Shaffer. We will stop this craziness! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

Chuck Schumer helped shape the Diversity Visa Lottery Program, which was part of the Immigration Act of 1990, signed by President George H. W. Bush; the State Department issues 50,000 visas annually under the program, mostly to immigrants from Africa. Tuesday’s suspect, Sayfullo Saipov, had repeatedly passed background checks to work for Uber and to earn a green card.

Trump’s unhinged rhetoric will, as it always does, appeal to people who want to believe there is something we can do to stop the world’s Saipovs. Reality is messier. There will always be Saipovs.