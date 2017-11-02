How Corporations Create a Culture of Impunity for Sexual Harassers

While workers who are subject to these agreements can still bring legal action if they’re harassed, they face incredibly long odds in securing any victory, as they are much less likely to win relief than if they bring cases to court. Employees who brought discrimination claims through arbitration were only successful 21 percent of the time, compared to a win rate of 50 to 60 percent in court. Given that sexual harassment victims already face a strong likelihood of being retaliated against for speaking up, it may be one more reason to keep silent.

And even if an employee does go through arbitration over a claim of harassment and win, the public will likely never know. Everything that happens in arbitration tends to be kept private. There are no opening statements or the press stories that accompany a jury trial. So an employer can rest assured that there will be no headlines and therefore no public pressure to make any changes, while a perpetrator knows that future victims won’t be forewarned about his record of behavior.

These tactics can be stopped, however. New York state lawmakers are working on legislation that would void any contract provision that requires confidentiality about sexual harassment or discrimination, including any claim that gets settled in an arbitration process. The same idea is being taken up in New Jersey and California; the latter has already banned confidentiality agreements for harassment when it involves a potential felony.