Will Trump Bungle Obama’s Declassification Diplomacy?

Shortly after this, U.S.-Indonesia relations frayed further over a bizarre scandal in which the Indonesian military chief Gatot Nurmantyo was denied entry into the U.S. for a counterextremism conference. The specifics of the gaffe remain unclear, but it was singularly bad timing. “Many military officials I’ve spoken to honestly think the U.S. is trying to play a role in the next presidential elections, between the declassified files and the Gatot incident,” said Yohanes Sulaiman, a defense lecturer at Gen. Achmad Yani University. “Of course this operates on the level of conspiracy, but the optics are in fact bad, from their perspective.”

A degree of unpleasantness was perhaps inevitable given the content of the records. Declassified files are never going to be a point of pride for America, whose vast catalog of twentieth century interventionism ranges from manufactured coups to exploding cigars. But such diplomatic revelations aren’t necessarily destined to result in embarrassments and strained relations. In recent years, both Chile and Argentina have actually welcomed similar gestures, the key difference being active State Department participation. Meanwhile, State Department historians are preparing to declassify files from what Robert McMahon, who sits on the department’s Historical Advisory Committee, calls the “the most high-profile cases ever of Cold War intervention, from the 1980s Reagan Doctrine: Iran, Nicaragua, Afghanistan.”

The release of the Jakarta documents could have been handled better, said Arbi Sanit, a political scientist at the University of Indonesia: “It seems like there isn’t a lot of inter-agency coherence in the current White House.” The declassification was led by the National Security Archive, a nonprofit headquartered at George Washington University that made no secret of its efforts, which were enabled by the Freedom of Information Act. But the present-day U.S. embassy in Jakarta seemed to have been caught off-guard by their release, putting out no official statement. The transition between two different U.S. ambassadors to Indonesia in 2016 may have been the reason, according to an outside adviser who briefed the previous ambassador on the files.