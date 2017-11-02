Trump Is President, But Kevin Spacey Can’t Even Play One on TV

But then came Trump, and everything changed again. Now it was House of Cards’ turn to be out of step. Why devote time and affective energy to a fictional Washington full of over-the-top sociopaths when matters of actual life and death now lay in the hands of a real-world assemblage scoundrels, grifters, bigots, killers, and outright pigs? House of Cards’ dramatic reversals, its conspiracies, its Machiavellian gambits, all of that now felt pointless compared to a real Washington of unapologetic, shameless sleaze. The reality of Trump’s accession made Underwood’s antics and deceptions seem tame and trivial in relation to an obscene reality.

With Trump, there have been plenty of moments of reckoning—but, since this is the real world, they have all come to nothing.

Nowhere was this clearer than on the show’s representations of sex, sexual harassment, and sexual violence – an area in which both the West Wing and House Cards unfolded on a queasy continuum. In the West Wing, Sorkin, true to form, pushed narrative arc after narrative arc of what he apparently saw as charming screwball romances—which in practice involved powerful older men haranguing younger women underlings until they ultimately won their hearts. Likewise, much of The West Wing’s first season was taken up with the story of a White House Staffer (played by Rob Lowe, no less) trying to “rescue” a high-class sex worker with whom he had become involved. On House of Cards, on the other hand, sex was primarily a weapon and a commodity, little more—contemptuously bought and sold, violent, coerced, and used to blackmail. This show also involved a subplot featuring a White House staffer getting involved with a sex worker, except this arc started with his recruiting her for a murder, progressed to his stalking and dominating her, and ultimately would up with him killing and burying her in a shallow grave.

With Trump, on the other hand, there have been plenty of moments of reckoning—but, since this is the real world, they have all come to nothing. He can brag about sexual assault, menace teenage girls in a dressing room, weather allegations of outright rape and other physical abuse, and win the Presidency with a nontrivial number of his voters forgetting those incidents entirely. The very fact that Underwood had to hide his monstrosity now seems quaint, even prudish – a comforting wish fulfillment if ever there was one.

While a fictional sex scandal never ended the tale of the Underwood Presidency, a real-world one now will. And not just a sex scandal—but an assault of a 14-year old child. Spacey’s gambit to waylay attention toward his a sleazy and cynical narrative of coming out is right out of the Underwood playbook, and there is some consolation to be found in how that cynical strategy is thankfully being dismissed for what it is. And yet in these moments liberals will still extract a few, hollow, self-satisfying ideological dividends—watching events unfold like yet another comforting show.

Of course, the “badness” of the Underwood Presidency and the “goodness” of the Bartlett one are narrowly personal. These fictional presidents, as individuals, activate flights of enthusiasm or thrills of horror that are all about noble leaders or evil villains—not structures or systems. The goodness or specialness of America is given, whether highlighted by these men, as in The West Wing, or persisting in spite of them, as in Cards. In other words, this is a theatrics of bad villains and good heroes, little more. And that adds another shad to the allegations against Spacey: his downfall is necessary, but it is also a kind of theatrical gesture, all about removing from the stage yet another bad actor—not about structures that produced him, that produced others, and that almost certainly will produce yet more unless something much more radical changes. And all of this unfolds while one of the most grotesque products of this systemic protection of abusers sits in the most powerful office in the land, and we, the disgusted audience, are apparently powerless to remove him. The result is that citizens are reduced to horrified and titillated spectators—while the bad actor in power continues to preen for the cameras.