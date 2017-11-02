Trump Is President, But Kevin Spacey Can’t Even Play One on TV

When it premiered in 2013, House of Cards was a self-conscious antithesis of The West Wing, another, very different high-profile network TV show about the White House. House of Cards from the start embraced the atmospheric bleakness and grim character acting that media tastemakers associate with “prestige TV.” The West Wing, by contrast, was created by Aaron Sorkin, and you could tell: The show followed the classic Sorkinesque paradigm whereby impassioned speeches stuffed with liberal bromides changed minds, where savvy technocrats knew what was best, and wherein the supposedly transformative powers of honesty, patriotism, and decency built consensus, brokered compromise, and saved the common good. By contrast, the Washington House of Cards depicted was venal and petty, saturated with malice, riven with duplicity, and above all, drenched in cynicism, opportunism, and sleaze. In terms of their affects and themes, the shows could not have been more different. And yet many Americans—especially liberals—loved both.

The key to understanding this attraction lies in seeing the ideological work each show accomplished. The West Wing offered disappointed Democrats a comforting fantasy alternative to the real-world Presidency of George W Bush. America is great, it promised, in so many words, because America is good. Under Obama, House of Cards faced a different landscape, and filled a different need. The honeymoon expectations of various Grand Bargains and hopes for national transformation wore off quickly, and the realities of an increasingly hamstrung and progressively more disappointing Obama administration exposed previous years of faith Sorkinesque suasion as laughably naïve. Against this background, House of Cards offered a different kind of comforting message: things could be worse. America is good, in other words, because at least it’s not this bad. While The West Wing trafficked in saccharine civics lessons, with its counterfactual reality sustaining a rosy hope for a better future to come, House of Cards started as cartoonishly dark and got only more outrageous and cynical, the better to contrast with the track record of a merely mundanely disappointing present. Under Bush, The West Wing kept alive a naïve hope in the fundamental decency of a Democratic-administration to come. Under Obama, House of Cards did the work of lowering expectations of an ever-more tenuous Democratic administration that was already in power.

But then came Trump, and everything changed again. Now it was House of Cards’ turn to be out of step. Why devote time and affective energy to a fictional Washington full of over-the-top sociopaths when matters of actual life and death now lay in the hands of a real-world assemblage scoundrels, grifters, bigots, killers, and outright pigs? House of Cards’ dramatic reversals, its conspiracies, its Machiavellian gambits, all of that now felt pointless compared to a real Washington of unapologetic, shameless sleaze. The reality of Trump’s accession made Underwood’s antics and deceptions seem tame and trivial in relation to an obscene reality.