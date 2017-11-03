What MoMA Doesn’t Get About Fashion

Items: Is Fashion Modern?, the first fashion exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art since 1944, constitutes an enormous, flawed argument for the inclusion of clothing design in MoMA’s archive. It pulls together 111 different pieces—mostly clothing but some accessories—that have been influential over the past century and more. (The show’s inscrutable title is a play on the 1944 MoMA exhibition Are Clothes Modern?, put together by curator and erstwhile sandal designer Bernard Rudofsky.) There are Levis, a white T-shirt, the cheongsam, platform shoes, the slip dress, kente cloth. Some of the items, like the Armani suits, are thrilling to see up close because the textiles are so ravishing, their construction so evidently skilled. But in the end MoMA gives us a whole floor full of clothes that feels totally empty.

The exhibition is a series of cavernous rooms containing identical mannequins holding individual articles of clothing and almost nothing else. According to the show’s literature, the vitrines display the clothes according to three “tiers”: archetype, stereotype, and prototype. The classical version of each garment is represented by the stereotype, which is then contextualized by accompanying materials (wall texts and so on) to convey a sense of the historical archetype. Then, for some of the clothes, a “prototype” version is exhibited, too: a design meant to encourage new innovations.

Unfortunately, none of that is available for the viewer to understand. We see three items in a row. And the vast scope of the show means that there is not enough space made for the historical archetype. We are thus largely left with stereotypes of objects that are already familiar to us. The attempt at universality flattens the unique history of each item into a banal set of first principles, namely that fashion “touches everyone, everywhere.” But this tells us little about how clothing design works, or why it is important. It makes for a limp survey, made all the more frustrating by the great ideas hiding in its uninspired execution.

The overarching and laudable purpose of the show is to establish fashion as a part of modern design. In her essay accompanying the exhibition, curator Paola Antonelli recalls Philip Johnson, the first director of MoMA’s department of architecture, arguing that fashion, “bound as it was to seasonal rhythms and compulsory stylistic rebirths, was considered ephemeral and thus antithetical to the ideals of modernism—timelessness above all.” Antonelli runs through a series of possible further reasons why fashion has been so overlooked. Like film, fashion is made grubby by its association with consumerism. It’s also associated with women, democratic access, frivolity, and vulgarity, all things that, at one time or another, have been anathema to big museums. In her essay, Antonelli makes an excellent argument for clothing design’s inclusion in the “timeless”: It is a condition of existence, a basic need that can still be future-oriented, technologically-minded, preserving of history, and so on.