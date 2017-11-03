What MoMA Doesn’t Get About Fashion

The show fails at the conceptual level as well. In stressing the classics, it misses how the history of fashion is a record of deviations from archetypal constructions. Design is less about capturing the pure form of the car or the jug or the sari, but about making iterations of those things. Furthermore, the principle of combination might be one of the most important ideas in fashion design, but there is no possibility for combination in a show in which each piece is discreetly isolated from the others. For example, in the lived world there is no isolated instance of the zhifu jacket. There is always also a pair of trousers, a shoe. On the day I saw the exhibit, I wore an oversized bomber jacket over a Fred Perry dress, which in turn covered a pair of knickers that were very slightly too small—all part of an individual typology of clothing that had no place in the generalized typology on display.

The too-tight knickers served me in another way, acting as a constant reminder that I was a body with dimensions. There are no bodies in this show, only identical mannequins repeating the absence of human beings. Here is an argument for why fashion does not belong in a museum: Ideally, when looking at a piece of design, the viewer is taken out of her narrow experience and into a sublime world of aesthetics. It’s an old-fashioned notion of experiencing art, but MoMA is an old-fashioned place. A museum like MoMA can show us the different ways that humanity has mastered the form of the chair, for example. The fashion exhibition, in contrast, returns the viewer to her body. It’s a real challenge not to imagine oneself inside the clothes. The emptiness of the mannequin is like a black hole into which remembrance of one’s own body rushes.

If MoMA were to stage an entire show about men’s suits, taking us inside their architecture and along the river of their role in history and all across their meaning in the world, viewers would leap to see it. We want to know about the white T-shirt, not just see it hanging on the wall. Seeing two slip dresses beside each other teaches little about the slip dress, other than to remind you that they exist. And a pair of jeans is nothing without a pair of legs inside them. Items: Is Fashion Modern? avoids both the worn garment and the platonic concept of garment design, landing at a weird and uninspiring place in the middle, hanging lifeless like a dress on a mannequin.