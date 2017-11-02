Donna Brazile: The Democratic Party was in the tank for Hillary.

Put another way, the arrangement preempted the primary process. It supports the complaint that the party anointed Clinton its nominee before the votes were even cast. Brazile’s revelations will only further damage the party’s relationship with its own base.

As Brazile notes, it’s not unusual for a presidential candidate to take control of their party. But it is unusual for a primary candidate to clutch the reins quite as early and as tightly as Clinton did. Brazile’s conclusion—that the funding agreement is legal, but unethical—is correct. This would remain true if Clinton had won the presidency, but it is particularly troublesome when you consider what a flawed candidate Clinton turned out to be.

And there’s not much evidence that party leaders have learned from their mistakes. Wasserman Schultz, who Brazile singles out for criticism, is no longer chair of the DNC. But her successor’s tenure is similarly troubled. Tom Perez recently pushed out allies of Rep. Keith Ellison from important DNC committees: Ellison, a Sanders surrogate, had competed against Perez, a former Obama administration official, for leadership of the DNC in a race interpreted by many as a continuation of the Sanders v. Clinton primary wars. Perez’s move reads like another attempt to sideline the Sanders wing of the party.