The GOP’s $1.5 Trillion Tax Plan Does Almost Nothing for the 99 Percent

This week, House Republicans finally unveiled their tax cut package after months of stating vague principles, squabbling over details, and even delaying its release by a day. Even though the plan offered more information than Republicans had been willing to cough up previously, many families still likely have very little idea of whether they’ll be helped or hurt by the plan. That is, unless they’re rich.

Even without a full expert markup, it’s clear that low-income families get basically no relief at all in what Republicans propose. The rich, though, can rest assured that their tax bills would shrink if this grab bag were to become law.

Before the legislation was unveiled, Republicans and their critics had been trading volleys about whether their plan would keep the current system’s basic progressivity: levying more taxes on the wealthy, and offering more relief to those further down the income ladder. President Donald Trump promised that his tax plan wouldn’t help the rich “at all,” although Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin admitted that Republicans were finding it hard to not cut taxes for the well-off.

Much of the GOP’s potential defense rested on how much they would expand the Child Tax Credit. The current credit, which is claimed by low- and middle-income parents, is worth up to $1,000 per child. But families who make less than $3,000 a year can’t claim it at all, and those who do earn above that cutoff don’t always get the full amount. Instead, families who make less than $16,330 get just a partial credit. All of this makes the CTC ripe for expansion and reform, an idea with support from people in both parties.