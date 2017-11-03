The GOP’s $1.5 Trillion Tax Plan Does Almost Nothing for the 99 Percent

Before the legislation was unveiled, Republicans and their critics had been trading volleys about whether their plan would keep the current system’s basic progressivity: levying more taxes on the wealthy, and offering more relief to those further down the income ladder. President Donald Trump promised that his tax plan wouldn’t help the rich “at all,” although Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin admitted that Republicans were finding it hard to not cut taxes for the well-off.

Much of the GOP’s potential defense rested on how much they would expand the Child Tax Credit. The current credit, which is claimed by low- and middle-income parents, is worth up to $1,000 per child. But families who make less than $3,000 a year can’t claim it at all, and those who do earn above that cutoff don’t always get the full amount. Instead, families who make less than $16,330 get just a partial credit. All of this makes the CTC ripe for expansion and reform, an idea with support from people in both parties.

But House Republicans want to increase the value of the credit to $1,600, far less than what their colleagues in the Senate, Marco Rubio and Mike Lee, have called for. Worse, the extra $600 is nonrefundable at first. Families who don’t owe federal income taxes because they make so little can’t get anything out of a nonrefundable credit, since it only counts to lower an existing tax bill. About 35 percent of taxpayers find themselves in this situation, so they’d have to wait until the extra money is gradually made fully refundable to get anything from it. That could be 21 years from now. Meanwhile, families earning less than $3,000 a year would still be shut out.