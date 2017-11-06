A Literary Ode to Ballet and Cassavetes

As its title suggests, John Haskell’s new book, The Complete Ballet: A Fictional Essay in Five Acts, is difficult to categorize. It is a novel in the form of a nonfiction essay; it is also a literary work about another art form (dance). Haskell, whose previous works have attempted to inhabit figures as diverse as Jackson Pollock, Glenn Gould, and Steve Martin, has long been interested in literature’s ability to cross-pollinate. Here, he is concerned with different kinds of adaptation—from one genre to another, from one medium to the next—and what effect these adaptations have upon the resulting work. In the process, he has produced a book of truly unusual quality.

There are two major strands to The Complete Ballet. One is the first-person narration of a life. The narrator lives in Los Angeles, working as a masseuse and getting into trouble with his magnetic friend Cosmo and a beautiful dancer named Rachel. The defining events of the narrator’s life are the death of his daughter and subsequent breakdown of his marriage, which took place at some undefined moment in the past, and the loss of all his money and more money that isn’t his at a poker game, which leads to further trouble.

If you’ve ever seen the 1976 Cassavetes movie The Killing of a Chinese Bookie, you’ll recognize that plot, even down to the names Rachel and Cosmo. As in Charlie Kaufman’s movie Adaptation, the narrator of The Complete Ballet places himself—a purported memoirist—inside a ready-made, appropriated work of art.

The other major strand is an exercise in ekphrasis, when an artist in one medium describes an artwork in another. The book is divided into five “acts,” which are structured like essays. Each is titled for a different major ballet: La Sylphide, Giselle, La Bayadère, Swan Lake, and Petrushka. They are all Romantic ballets except the last, which is a modern burlesque. The narrator describes the plots of the ballets as if he himself is writing them, putting words in the characters’ mouths when they are actually silent on stage. “Albrecht’s problem is that he’s still alive,” he writes of Giselle, in which Albrecht has been cursed to dance until death after betraying his love promise to the title character. “Giselle is dead, and the curse on him is that he has to keep dancing. If he can dance through the night his life will be spared, but at this point, having already danced for hours, his will to dance is exhausted. Whether he’s alive or dead barely matters to him.”