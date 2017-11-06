A Literary Ode to Ballet and Cassavetes

If you’ve ever seen the 1976 Cassavetes movie The Killing of a Chinese Bookie, you’ll recognize that plot, even down to the names Rachel and Cosmo. As in Charlie Kaufman’s movie Adaptation, the narrator of The Complete Ballet places himself—a purported memoirist—inside a ready-made, appropriated work of art.

The other major strand is an exercise in ekphrasis, when an artist in one medium describes an artwork in another. The book is divided into five “acts,” which are structured like essays. Each is titled for a different major ballet: La Sylphide, Giselle, La Bayadère, Swan Lake, and Petrushka. They are all Romantic ballets except the last, which is a modern burlesque. The narrator describes the plots of the ballets as if he himself is writing them, putting words in the characters’ mouths when they are actually silent on stage. “Albrecht’s problem is that he’s still alive,” he writes of Giselle, in which Albrecht has been cursed to dance until death after betraying his love promise to the title character. “Giselle is dead, and the curse on him is that he has to keep dancing. If he can dance through the night his life will be spared, but at this point, having already danced for hours, his will to dance is exhausted. Whether he’s alive or dead barely matters to him.”

THE COMPLETE BALLET: A FICTIONAL ESSAY IN FIVE ACTS by John Haskell Graywolf, 200pp., $16.00

By expressing the ballet characters’ emotions in writing, when in the actual ballet those emotions are only conveyed physically, Haskell’s narrator casts himself as a choreographer of a dance in words. Perhaps we could call him a translator. Just before the narrator describes “Albrecht’s problem,” he recalls the final emotional collapse after his daughter’s death. One night he was with his wife “in the kitchen, watching steam rise from a pot of cooking noodles, and I don’t remember how but we found ourselves in each other’s arms and we stayed like that, swaying and crying, and I was supporting her and she was supporting me and then I couldn’t do it anymore. I couldn’t stand.”