The Democrats’ Disarray Is Good for the Party

There are several reasons for this enduring disarray, especially when Democrats are out of power. As Michael Tomasky noted recently in The New York Review of Books, “in the country’s recent history, the Democrats have never been as united or effective in opposition as the Republicans. This is less a matter of will and backbone than of the Democrats’ loyal voter base, both smaller and less rabidly monolithic than the Republicans’.” But Democrats aren’t immune to civil wars while in power, too. “All day long, Democrats criticized fellow Democrats: Those in the House harangued their Senate counterparts, those in leadership lambasted the rank-and-file, and even colleagues from the same state fussed and fumed,” USA Today reported in 1993, early in Bill Clinton’s presidency. “Empowered with the White House and majorities in Congress for the first time in 12 years, Democrats were on the verge of demonstrating that even one-party rule can’t produce coherent national policy.”

The Democrats are a diverse coalition, both demographically and ideologically, and coalitions are more prone to division because they include warring factions. The Republicans, by contrast, are an ideologically and demographically homogenous party, creating fewer points of frictions. Importantly, such disarray seems to have little effect on popular support, as the party has remained competitive on a national level. Even in the 1980s, when the party lost three presidential elections in a row, it held the House of Representatives, and since 1988 the Democrats have won the popular vote in six of seven presidential elections.

After an election loss, there is always a newly powerful faction eager to blame an establishment faction for the party’s loss. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, centrist New Democrats like Clinton made a scapegoat of leftists like Jesse Jackson. Now, the Clintonian centrists are the whipping boys for the rising economic-populist wing. Given this recriminatory environment, even if Democrat Ralph Northam defeats Republican Ed Gillsepie in Tuesday’s gubernatorial election in Virginia, “the size of the victory will be used to construct a narrative of Democratic weakness and confusion, with yet another round of soul-searching posited as the only solution to their problems,” Waldman wrote in the Prospect. He contrasted this with how Republicans handle losses:

When they lose an election, do they beat their breasts and say, ‘We don’t know who we are! We need to spend more time talking to the voters who hate us the most! Why oh why do we suck so much?’ No, they don’t. They continue to advocate for the same basic set of policies, and they worry much more about how to get their voters to the polls than they do about winning over voters who dislike them.... The Republican Party may be riven by internal conflict, but underneath it all they still push forward, whatever the consequences. If they lose the next election or two, so be it; they know that they can always count on backlash politics to give them a chance next time around. So Democrats need to spend less time agonizing about who they are and more time figuring out how to get their voters to the polls in every election—and not just in presidential years. That’s a surer path back to power than anything else they can do.

This advice is sound enough, but Waldman writes perhaps too admiringly of the Republicans’ stoicism. There’s an important reason why Democrats panic where Republicans dig in. The Democratic Party, which aims to improve the lives of a diverse swath of Americans, is not succeeding unless it’s enacting liberal policies, which it can only do when in power; stasis is equivalent to failure. The Republican Party, by contrast, largely aims to halt—and, when possible, undo—Democratic legislative achievements; stasis counts as success. This is why America’s form of constitutional democracy favors the GOP: The system’s numerous veto points make major legislative achievements extremely difficult, and vulnerable to erosion. Obamacare, for example, was far less comprehensive than its architects had hoped for, has been weakened by court challenges, and now that Republicans are in control, is being sabotaged by the White House while the GOP Congress takes every opportunity to try to repeal or further undermine it.

Democrats always have to be fighting a two-front war: pushing new policies while also defending those they’ve achieved. So they’re right to panic when they’re fully out of power in Washington. Even the disarray is warranted. A party this diverse will necessarily reshuffle itself every few years, after victories and defeats alike, as factions gain or lose influence due to demographic and ideological shifts in the country. Such change is impossible to accomplish in an orderly fashion. The disarray, then, is never the cause of Democratic failures, but a symptom of a necessary debate within the party—one from which it will emerge only stronger.