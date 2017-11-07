How Ukraine Got Caught Between East and West

East-West difficulties persisted in Ukrainian politics. Kuchma’s authoritarian tendencies, combined with his interest in deepening economic ties with Russia, sparked protests in several Western Ukrainian cities in 2003. When it seemed that power might slip illegally from the not-very-Western Kuchma to Victor Yanukovich, whose base of support and whose ideological inclinations were openly Eastern, Ukrainians mounted the Orange Revolution of 2004. Viktor Yushchenko became president in 2005. He was a Westernizer or a reformer—interchangeable terms in Pifer’s lexicon, as they are for most American experts and policy makers. Yushchenko wanted “integration with institutions such as NATO and the European Union,” and U.S. officials “largely shared Yushchenko’s vision for Ukraine,” Pifer writes, although the United States was in no rush to usher Ukraine into NATO.

By contrast, Yanukovich favored official status for the Russian language, a circumscribed relationship to NATO and greater proximity to Russia. His party did so well in the 2006 parliamentary elections that he would become Prime Minister in 2006, at which point only 20 percent of Ukrainians supported joining NATO. Employing dirty tricks, Yanukovich would go on to become president in 2010.

Yanukovich’s victories, such as they were, indicated an important truth about Ukraine. The country’s linguistic, ethnic and religious variety compelled it to vacillate—politically—between East and West. Rather than choosing between some prefabricated Western status or some prefabricated notion of Ukraine as merely an appendage of Russia, a post-Soviet Ukraine would have thrived by imitating Canada or Switzerland, economically and militarily strong countries that have found flexible ways of accommodating linguistic, ethnic and regional differences.

In 2000, the world changed around Ukraine. Vladimir Putin came to power, a man eager to assert Russian interests and, by modernizing the Russian military, to improve Russia’s capacity to assert its interests. In 2007, he gave a scathing speech at the Munich Security Conference, accusing the West of sponsoring a series of colored revolutions, a line of continuous perfidy running from Iraq in 2003 to Ukraine in 2004 and beyond. A collision course between Russia and the West was already visible. At a NATO summit in Bucharest in 2008, France and Germany opposed offering a membership action plan to Ukraine and Georgia. As compensation for their geopolitical thrift, a statement was released in Bucharest declaring that Georgia and Ukraine “will become members of NATO”—the promise of membership as apologia for the denial of a membership action plan. In 2008, on the eve of war with Georgia, Putin was not in an accommodating mood, and neither was NATO.

Pifer draws his narrative to a close in 2004. During the Maidan uprising of 2013 to 2014 he was no longer in government service. Therefore The Eagle and the Trident does not delve into the most recent events. It only sketches Yanukovich’s last-minute decision not to sign the association agreement with the EU (in November 2013), the outrageous corruption of his government and the ensuing revolt against him. Massive protests resulted in his flight to Russia in February 2014, which was followed in quick succession by Russia’s annexation of Crimea and invasion of the Donbas. Pifer leaves the chronicling and the explanation of these momentous events to other authors.

What The Eagle and the Trident explains is kind of intellectual vacuum, in the United States and in Europe, where Ukraine has been concerned. Without intending to, Pifer outlines a deficit of political imagination, which is a backdrop to the crises of 2014. Striving for a Western Ukraine made sense in the 1990s when the European borders between East and West were fluid. After 2000, it devolved into a mantra rather than a strategy, and as a mantra its essential power was the power to hide.

It hid the limits of Europe’s and America’s hard-power commitments to Ukraine, the recalcitrant fact that neither Brussels nor Washington (not to mention Paris or Berlin) actually believed that Ukraine “will become” a NATO member. It hid the discrepancy between Western norms of law and business and the actualities of Ukrainian political economy from 1991 to the present. (Ukraine stands at 131 on the 2016 Transparency International corruption index; the most corrupt of the EU member states, Greece, stands at 69; Germany stands at 10.) It hid the countless ties between Russia and Ukraine, uninteresting perhaps when Russia was drawing closer to the West but highly relevant whenever there is conflict between Russia and the West. Foreseeing such conflict in 1994, Borys Tarasyuk was rightly worried that Ukraine would get caught in the crossfire.

The crises of 2014 and beyond were not caused by a deficit of political imagination in Washington or in Europe. They were caused by Russia’s overreaction to political instability in Ukraine, instability that arose as much from accident and circumstance as it did from a grassroots desire to remake Ukrainian politics. But the United States and Europe have struggled to respond to Russia’s actions. The United States and Europe enacted a meaningful sanctions regime and these sanctions have helped to contain the war in Ukraine, but there is much in the troubled status quo that is unsustainable. A new vision will have to be formed. Or, put differently, Washington will finally have to choose between giving Ukraine a binding security guarantee and negotiating for its neutrality, between a Ukraine that serves as a check on Russian power and a Ukraine that will seek some sort of modus vivendi with Moscow. For those interested in the making of this choice, all of the necessary history is contained in The Eagle and the Trident.