The Biggest Trojan Horse in the Republican Tax Plan

Inflation indexing is critical to your wallet. Because prices go up year over year, the government compensates by raising federal benefits to match changes in the cost of living. The government also indexes tax brackets annually, in line with inflation. If it didn’t, the purchasing power of your benefits would erode over time, and because inflation corresponds to wage increases, you would hit higher tax brackets faster.

Measuring inflation might seem simple enough: Compare what everything costs in 2017 to what it cost in 2016, and the net change is the Consumer Price Index. But it’s a consistent source of controversy among economists because indexes can vary depending on what goods you measure or which population you study. Social Security uses a CPI for “urban wage earners and clerical workers,” and the tax code uses one for “all urban consumers.”

Along the way, some experts decided CPI over-measures inflation. They came up with chained CPI, which adds the concept of substitution. For example, if the price of beef spikes, a shopper may choose to purchase lower-cost chicken instead. That individual’s cost of living didn’t increase, technically speaking; they just shifted purchases to fit within a budget. If you do the math on all these substitutions, you get a CPI that’s typically between 0.25 and 0.35 percent lower than the other ways the government calculates inflation.