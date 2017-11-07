The Biggest Trojan Horse in the Republican Tax Plan

Along the way, some experts decided CPI over-measures inflation. They came up with chained CPI, which adds the concept of substitution. For example, if the price of beef spikes, a shopper may choose to purchase lower-cost chicken instead. That individual’s cost of living didn’t increase, technically speaking; they just shifted purchases to fit within a budget. If you do the math on all these substitutions, you get a CPI that’s typically between 0.25 and 0.35 percent lower than the other ways the government calculates inflation.

The idea that this is a more “accurate” inflation measure is debatable. What exactly is the substitution for big-ticket items like education or housing or health care? For an elderly person, a ham might be cheaper than arthritis medication, but it’s not exactly applicable. (In fact, the government specifically calculates an inflation index for the elderly— which, bizarrely, isn’t used for Social Security benefits—and it rises faster than other measures of inflation.) Plus, people buy what they buy because they have a preference that isn’t picked up in economic modeling. Precisely measuring somewhat irrational human behavior is a fool’s errand.

It’s also not really the point of chained CPI, at least not the way it gets used by politicians. Because inflation grows more slowly according to chained CPI, benefits would grow a little less every year. In 2013, the government estimated that chained CPI would cut Social Security payouts by $230 billion over ten years. That goal of cutting benefits matters far more to the bottom line of self-styled budget hawks than a dubious interpretation of “accuracy.”

Chained CPI also increases taxes. The cutoff for tax brackets, the standard deduction, and the Earned Income Tax Credit are all indexed to inflation annually. If the index rises more slowly, more salary gets pushed into a higher tax bracket, and deductions and tax credits erode as well.

The GOP tax bill proposes applying chained CPI to the tax code. The day after its release, House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady updated the bill to have chained CPI take effect immediately, instead of in 2023. The impacts are at first trivial, but grow over time. According to the Joint Committee on Taxation, chained CPI would increase taxes by $128.2 billion over the next ten years; Howard Gleckman of the Tax Policy Center estimates it would cost taxpayers another $500 billion in the decade after that. People who have less income and rely more on deductions and tax credits—i.e., the working poor and the middle class—are most affected. A major reason that House Speaker Paul Ryan’s model middle class family gets a tax cut in the first year after the legislation but a tax increase in later years is chained CPI.