Can an African American Berniecrat Push Southern Democrats Left?

Two years ago, not long after Hillary Clinton announced that she was running for president, her campaign had seven states colored in red on a billboard in her Brooklyn offices: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. This belt of southern states, her advisers promised, would practically ensure her victory over Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary, since Clinton was polling well among minority voters and had strong ties to African American political elites. And indeed, Clinton swept the South, besting Sanders by wide margins among African American voters. “Secretary Clinton cleaned our clock in the Deep South,” Sanders said in the spring of 2016. “No question about it. We got murdered there. That is the most conservative part of this great country. That’s the fact.”

Today, though, there’s reason to believe that the left is making inroads in the South. Vincent Fort, an African American state senator whose district covers portions of south Atlanta, has mounted a promising bid to become the city’s next mayor. He and Sanders are ideological companions: Fort has been arrested twice for his political activities, once for protesting Georgia’s opposition to Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion and again for protesting Wall Street greed with Occupy Atlanta. In 2000, he sponsored legislation to curb predatory lending by Georgia banks.

Fort has modeled his platform off that of the Vermont senator, advocating for free public university tuition and decriminalization of marijuana. He has clashed with the Democratic establishment in Georgia, accusing the state Democratic Party of punishing him for endorsing Sanders over Clinton. And Sanders, who many believe has become the most influential politician in the Democratic Party, has travelled to Atlanta to stump for Fort, who also boasts an endorsement from Atlanta’s branch of the Democratic Socialists of America.

In a messy field of ten candidates, Fort is pulling in the support of only about 8 percent of voters, according to recent polls. But, situated securely in the middle of the pack, he nonetheless has a solid shot at advancing to a runoff in December, since no candidate is expected to win a straight majority of the vote. It’s a remarkable turnaround for a Democratic-controlled city that usually hews to the center of the political spectrum. Leftist candidates in Atlanta have not made much headway in the four decades since Maynard Jackson was elected the first African American mayor of the city in 1974. That Fort is a serious contender in this race means that the calculus for Democratic politics in the South may be shifting.