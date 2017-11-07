Can an African American Berniecrat Push Southern Democrats Left?

Fort has modeled his platform off that of the Vermont senator, advocating for free public university tuition and decriminalization of marijuana. He has clashed with the Democratic establishment in Georgia, accusing the state Democratic Party of punishing him for endorsing Sanders over Clinton. And Sanders, who many believe has become the most influential politician in the Democratic Party, has travelled to Atlanta to stump for Fort, who also boasts an endorsement from Atlanta’s branch of the Democratic Socialists of America.

In a messy field of ten candidates, Fort is pulling in the support of only about 8 percent of voters, according to recent polls. But, situated securely in the middle of the pack, he nonetheless has a solid shot at advancing to a runoff in December, since no candidate is expected to win a straight majority of the vote. It’s a remarkable turnaround for a Democratic-controlled city that usually hews to the center of the political spectrum. Leftist candidates in Atlanta have not made much headway in the four decades since Maynard Jackson was elected the first African American mayor of the city in 1974. That Fort is a serious contender in this race means that the calculus for Democratic politics in the South may be shifting.

Atlanta has long housed major corporations, including Delta, Home Depot, and Coca Cola. But under its current mayor, Kasim Reed, the city has grown even friendlier to national companies and large scale developments. The city’s GDP has increased by 35 percent since he took office in 2009, and according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Atlanta now has the second fastest rate of job growth of any of the largest metropolitan areas in the nation. Today, it’s vying for Amazon’s coveted HQ2, touting its international airport, sites for development across metro Atlanta, and a $1 billion package of potential infrastructure improvements.