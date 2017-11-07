Why Democrats Are Freaking Out Over the Virginia Governor’s Race

Practically every preview of Virginia’s gubernatorial race has been framed the same way: Is Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, about to mess this up? In October, The Daily Beast reported that Democrats were “panicked they could blow the year’s biggest race.” Days later, Vox explained how Republican Ed Gillespie, a former Republican National Committee chairman who has run a xenophobic shadow campaign focused on Confederate monuments and violent Latino gangs, could win the state. And there is good cause for alarm.

Northam’s lead in the RealClearPolitics average dropped below two points before rebounding (slightly) on the eve of the election; he had a six-point advantage a month ago. Never the most charismatic politician, there are concerns about voter enthusiasm, particularly after Northam reversed his position on sanctuary cities, which limit their cooperation with the federal government when it comes to enforcing immigration laws. (He was for them before suddenly coming out against them last week.) There are also worries about his ability to turn out young people—Bernie Sanders, who endorsed Northam’s primary opponent, has sat out this race—and people of color. Sure, the early voting numbers look great, but they did in the 2016 election as well.

For Democrats, the ghost of 2016 has been hard to kick. They see Northam limping toward the finish line, and they get flashbacks of Hillary Clinton. They register a perceived lack of enthusiasm and tightening polls as a recipe for disaster. Having gotten it so wrong in 2016, and already prone to freak-outs and self-flagellations, Democrats are responding by freaking out and self-flagellating. A win for Northam would help exorcise that ghost; a loss would confirm that the Democrats have a long way to go before things start to get better.



Democrats are expected to win Tuesday’s other gubernatorial election, in New Jersey, handily, in no small part because Governor Chris Christie thoroughly poisoned the GOP brand in the state. But the race between Northam and Gillespie is of much greater significance, given that Virginia, though trending blue, is still very much a purple state. The result will likely say as much about local concerns as national ones, but it will also inform the national narrative leading into the 2018 and 2020 elections.

