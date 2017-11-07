Why Democrats Are Freaking Out Over the Virginia Governor’s Race

For Democrats, the ghost of 2016 has been hard to kick. They see Northam limping toward the finish line, and they get flashbacks of Hillary Clinton. They register a perceived lack of enthusiasm and tightening polls as a recipe for disaster. Having gotten it so wrong in 2016, and already prone to freak-outs and self-flagellations, Democrats are responding by freaking out and self-flagellating. A win for Northam would help exorcise that ghost; a loss would confirm that the Democrats have a long way to go before things start to get better.



Democrats are expected to win Tuesday’s other gubernatorial election, in New Jersey, handily, in no small part because Governor Chris Christie thoroughly poisoned the GOP brand in the state. But the race between Northam and Gillespie is of much greater significance, given that Virginia, though trending blue, is still very much a purple state. The result will likely say as much about local concerns as national ones, but it will also inform the national narrative leading into the 2018 and 2020 elections.



That narrative has already been set. Gillespie, a consummate establishment Republican and swamp creature, has opted to distance himself from Donald Trump, while embracing Trump-ism. Gillespie has cast himself as a sensible, tax cut-driven Republican in public appearances, but his campaign has emphasized the kinds of cultural issues that helped propel Trump’s victory last November. Down the stretch, Gillespie has cut ads suggesting that electing Northam will mean turning over Virginia’s suburbs to the violent El Salvadorian gang MS-13. He and Virginia’s Republican Party have sent out mailers defending Confederate monuments and criticizing NFL players who have knelt during the national anthem.

