A New York state constitutional convention would be very risky.

Today, New Yorkers have their once-every-20-years opportunity to approve or reject a state constitutional convention. Supporters argue that the potential wins are great, since Albany is now so corrupt that a revised constitution is the best path to reform. This claim is half true: Albany is corrupt. But it doesn’t necessarily follow that a constitutional convention in 2019 is the best way to tackle that problem. In fact, a convention could simply increase the left’s woes.

Ann Marie Taliercio, the AFL-CIO president for the Central New York Area Labor Federation, has argued that the convention leaves collective bargaining rights, pension funding, and benefits for injured workers open to attack from the very legislators who now wield power in Albany:

Elected officials, including state legislators, can run to be delegates and can collect double their salary. In past conventions they even earned additional pension credits. There is no doubt that corporations, their lobbyists, and Albany politicians would take advantage of the system to rewrite the state constitution to weaken workers’ rights and protections.

The leadership of the last convention, in 1967, was dominated by sitting state legislators. And even if that isn’t the case in 2019, it’s far from guaranteed that the convention’s delegates would move New York in a progressive direction. According to The New York Law Journal, groups including the Legal Aid Society, the New York Civil Liberties Union, and Environmental Advocates of New York oppose the convention for precisely this reason: