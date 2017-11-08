Does it Matter if Abortion Is Legal?

If women are self-inducing abortions with pills, then doctors aren’t the criminals, as most abortion bans are designed to make them. The criminals are the women. Moreover, the police need help from doctors to catch them. This puts doctors in a compromising position, with doctor-patient confidentiality on one side and the law on the other. It also asks them to distinguish between an abortion and a miscarriage, and evidence is hard to come by, especially in the first-trimester. Between 2001 and 2011, El Salvador investigated one hundred and twenty-nine women for abortion-related crimes, mostly “suspicious” miscarriages. Forty-nine women were arrested, and thirteen were convicted and sent to prison. That’s thirteen too many. Oberman discovers that it was doctors working in Salvadoran public hospitals who turned women into the police, while private doctors, who served wealthier women, did not report their clients. The result is that abortion is only functionally illegal for the patients who cannot pay for privacy.

In the second half of the book, Oberman turns her lens on Oklahoma, where abortion is legal, but people wish it wasn’t. Since the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established abortion as a constitutional right in the U.S., Oklahoma, like other states, has dedicated fathomless amounts of time, money, and energy to establish as many limits to that right as possible. Oberman feels like a fish-out-of-water there, writing about the oddness of seeing Christian references in “cliched billboards and bumper stickers” and visiting a shooting sports store filled with an “astonishing array” of taxidermy.

“Images of fetuses became part of the landscape, like American flags or the crimson and cream of the University of Oklahoma Sooners,” Oberman says. “The pro-life messages were so ubiquitous that they faded into the background. But it’s not a tranquil background.” Oberman listens to State Representative Mike Reynolds tell her about his crusade to save “unborn children,” and make factually inaccurate claims about women’s bodies. When Oberman asks him about the purpose of abortion law, he responds that it’s to send a moral message about the wrongness of abortion. The details—like whether there should be exceptions for rape, incest, maternal life—and how the law would be enforced, were less important to him.

After getting an earful from politicians, Oberman visits Birth Choice, a crisis pregnancy center that operates a shelter for pregnant women and offers mental health counseling, drug abuse treatment, and vocational training to its residents on the condition that they carry their pregnancies to term. While the founders of Birth Choice are opposed to abortion, they claim their mission is to support vulnerable, pregnant women, rather than shame them. However, abortion laws aren’t the only policies that impact whether or not a woman decides to keep a pregnancy: so do paid family leave laws, affordable medical care, educational access, living wages, and food security. And still, there are plenty of women who want to end pregnancies simply because they don’t want to have a baby, and no amount of maternity leave, vocational training, or free diapers can change that. And that’s their right.

Her Body, Our Laws emphasizes that the issue of abortion legality is not black and white: Other factors come into play in determining how abortions happen and who is able to get them. “Of the many things dividing the United States, none seems more salient than the divide between pro-life and pro-choice forces. At the heart of the dispute is the assumption that, if Roe is reversed and abortion becomes illegal, things will change. We talk about banning abortion as if we all understand how things will change if abortion becomes a crime.” We don’t.

We talk about banning abortion as if we know how things will change if abortion becomes a crime. We don’t.

If Roe falls—which it well may—it will be up to the states whether abortion is legal. Women in states with bans will have to travel to access abortion care, which means that it will primarily be available to women of wealth and privilege. Furthermore, it stands to reason that women will be thrown in jail for abortion-related crimes, because that’s already happening. Hundreds of women in the U.S.—people like Bei Bei Shuai, Purvi Patel, Anna Yocca, and Jennifer Whalen, to name a few—have been charged with crimes relating to pregnancy or abortion over the past few years.

Abortion bans are about moral truth for those who oppose abortion. For people who support legal abortion, legalization reflects the moral truth that women are people, and that their rights aren’t sublimated just because a sperm happened to fertilize an egg. The flip side of understanding the impact of abortion bans is to understand the impact of legalized abortion, which is largely responsible for the social gains American women have made over the past four decades. Women deserve physical safety, and freedom from the fear of having their health arbitrarily imperiled by the state or being jailed for having a miscarriage. But they also deserve more than mere survival: Women deserve education, the opportunity to work, and legal and social recognition of their personhood. None of this is possible without legal abortion. It’s not only the negative consequences of abortion bans that matter; the positive impact of abortion access matters, too. But only one side of the debate considers those consequences worthy of discussion.