Does it Matter if Abortion Is Legal?

In 2013, 22-year old Beatriz Garcia found herself in the middle of the global abortion debate, a symbol and a lightning rod for what happens when a woman who lives in a country with a total abortion ban faces a life-threatening pregnancy. Beatriz was from El Salvador, which has one of the harshest and most notorious abortion bans in the world. She suffered from lupus nephritis, an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system targets its own body tissues, and her first pregnancy almost killed her. Doctors warned Beatriz of the danger of having another baby, but when her son was eighteen months old, she found out she was pregnant again. Making matters worse, the fetus was anencephalic, meaning it did not have a brain. If it did not die in utero, it would die shortly after birth. Faced with the prospect of dying and leaving an infant son behind for a fetus with no chance of survival, Beatriz and her doctors agreed that the safest course of action was what they called an “interruption,” a euphemism for abortion. However, the hospital’s lawyer said that interrupting the pregnancy would violate Salvadorian law. An international firestorm ensued.

HER BODY, OUR LAWS: ON THE FRONT LINES OF THE ABORTION WAR, FROM EL SALVADOR TO OKLAHOMA By Michelle Oberman Beacon Press, 216 pp., $27.95

Michelle Oberman, a professor at Santa Clara University School of Law, opens her new book Her Body, Our Laws: On the Front Lines of the Abortion War, From El Salvador to Oklahoma, with Beatriz’s story. The case gives grounding to this ambitious book, which looks at the effects of abortion restrictions in Latin America and the United States. Oberman has spent her career studying the murky ethical waters of pregnancy and motherhood. She’s done research about pregnant women who abuse drugs and written two books about mothers who have killed their children. Her mission with this book is not to argue whether or not abortion should be legal, but to interrogate the impact of laws that restrict it.