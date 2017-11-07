Why the Right Is Obsessed With the Sutherland Springs Shooter’s Atheism

Never mind that authorities have suggested Kelley targeted his mother-in-law, who had attended the church, as part of an ongoing domestic dispute, which in turn links Kelley to other mass murderers of recent vintage, many of whom share a predilection for domestic violence. Moore seems to believe the shooter targeted Christianity itself, a doubly strange position when you consider that white Evangelicals are strong gun supporters. We are seeing how far right-wing Christian conservatives will go to protect gun culture: The nation’s god-fearing do not only sacrifice the children of Sandy Hook, but themselves, too.

In 2012, the same year Adam Lanza murdered 20 kindergarteners along with six of their adult caretakers, 58 percent of white Evangelicals reported owning guns and only 35 percent supported stricter gun control laws. This, despite the fact that churches have been targeted by gunmen with some frequency. Kelley’s mass murder is the deadliest of its kind, but it is hardly the first. Emanuel Samson shot eight people, killing one, at Burnette Chapel in Tennessee in September; Woodrow Karey murdered his pastor in Louisiana in 2013; and Jim Adkisson opened fire on the Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church in 2008. In 2015, Dylann Roof shot and killed nine Christians at a historically black church in Charleston, South Carolina. Mass shooters have murdered pious Christians in other, less sacred contexts, all while conservative Christians and their representatives in Congress look at their feet and shrug.

The shooters have, in some cases, been Christians themselves: The Daily Beast says Colorado Walmart shooter Scott Ostrem “lived alone in an apartment with a stack of Bibles and virtually no furniture.” Pick any slain abortion provider, and chances are good that his killer professes Christianity. The right’s response is a logical gymnastics; these acts are just evil, no shooter is truly Christian. It is not a coincidence that this rhetoric both protects Christianity and the gun.