Why the Right Is Obsessed With the Sutherland Springs Shooter’s Atheism

Devin Kelley, who on Sunday killed 26 people in a mass shooting at a small church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, may be an atheist. For some of the most influential media outlets on the right, his rumored atheism is a more salient data point than the fact that he had shown a demonstrated pattern of violence, including allegedly abusing animals, attacking his wife, and cracking his baby stepson’s skull. “Texas church shooter was a militant atheist,” said The New York Post. “Report: Texas church shooter was atheist, thought Christians ‘stupid,’” said Breitbart. “Killer ‘Preached Atheism,” a Drudge headline blared. Kelley’s atheism has been presented as a possible motive even in mainstream outlets like The New York Times.

For conservatives unwilling to blame the widespread availability of deadly weapons for this latest massacre, atheism may seem like a convenient scapegoat. But it goes deeper than that. In The Washington Post, Russell Moore of the Southern Baptist Convention avoided the subject of Kelley’s atheism but linked the shooting—sans any firm evidence—to the persecution of the global Christian church. “The goal the gunman sought, to terrorize worshipers, has been attempted constantly over the centuries around the world by cold, rational governments and terrorist groups—all thinking that they could, by the trauma of violence, snuff out churches, or at least intimidate those churches into hiding from one another,” he wrote.

Never mind that authorities have suggested Kelley targeted his mother-in-law, who had attended the church, as part of an ongoing domestic dispute, which in turn links Kelley to other mass murderers of recent vintage, many of whom share a predilection for domestic violence. Moore seems to believe the shooter targeted Christianity itself, a doubly strange position when you consider that white Evangelicals are strong gun supporters. We are seeing how far right-wing Christian conservatives will go to protect gun culture: The nation’s god-fearing do not only sacrifice the children of Sandy Hook, but themselves, too.

In 2012, the same year Adam Lanza murdered 20 kindergarteners along with six of their adult caretakers, 58 percent of white Evangelicals reported owning guns and only 35 percent supported stricter gun control laws. This, despite the fact that churches have been targeted by gunmen with some frequency. Kelley’s mass murder is the deadliest of its kind, but it is hardly the first. Emanuel Samson shot eight people, killing one, at Burnette Chapel in Tennessee in September; Woodrow Karey murdered his pastor in Louisiana in 2013; and Jim Adkisson opened fire on the Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church in 2008. In 2015, Dylann Roof shot and killed nine Christians at a historically black church in Charleston, South Carolina. Mass shooters have murdered pious Christians in other, less sacred contexts, all while conservative Christians and their representatives in Congress look at their feet and shrug.